White House ‘feud’ heats up as Karine Jean-Pierre ‘blocks’ John Kirby from podium

The White House has denied that Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has been preventing national security spokesperson John Kirby from appearing at recent briefings even amid the continuing conflicts in the Middle East.

People with insight into the tense relationship between the two spokespeople told Axios that the press secretary has privately shared her frustration with Kirby’s position as the top communicator on foreign affairs.

But Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates pushed back on this version of events, telling the outlet “that characterization of their dynamic is inaccurate,” and that they “have a respectful relationship.”

“In recent weeks there have been a wide range of guests in the briefing room as we communicate about urgent domestic issues,” he added.

Bates said it was “not true” that Jean-Pierre has been pushing back at suggestions that Kirby appear at the podium.

Kirby, who previously served as the State Department spokesperson and twice as the Pentagon press secretary, appeared at most briefings following the October 7, 2023 attack on Israel by Hamas but, during the last couple of months, has rarely been seen at the podium.

His declining presence came this summer as President Joe Biden’s top communications aide, Anita Dunn, left the White House, according to Axios. Jean-Pierre has since taken more control of the briefing room.

White House National Security Communications Adviser John Kirby (R) and White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre talk to reporters in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House on September 18, 2024 in Washington, DC. The pair have reportedly been at odds over briefing room access ( Getty Images )

There have been 20 briefings since Dunn left on July 30 and Kirby has appeared at three of them, the outlet noted. Leading up to July 30 this year, there were 64 briefings. Kirby took part in 35 of them.

One person familiar with the situation told Axios that Jean-Pierre has pushed back every time Kirby has suggested that he take part in a briefing following Dunn’s departure, leaving the decision with White House Chief of Staff Jeff Zients.

Jean-Pierre has reportedly been frustrated with Kirby’s role for some time, but having them both appear at briefings was what Biden preferred. But sources told the outlet that Jean-Pierre believed that Kirby’s appearances made it seem as if she required a chaperone.

The press secretary has told Zients that she should decide when Kirby steps into the briefing room. While the chief of staff previously deferred to Dunn, Jean-Pierre has recently insisted on more decision-making power.

Another source told Axios that “it was always planned for Kirby to do fewer briefings closer to the election.”

The White House has also referred back to the February statements Kirby and Jean-Pierre made to The New York Times praising each other.

“It’s a privilege to be in her company, to watch her work and to learn from her,” Kirby said of Jean-Pierre.

Zients told the paper at the time that the press secretary “deftly represents the president and his agenda every day.” However, the Axios report claims that earlier this year Kirby voiced his frustration at Jean-Pierre’s growing influence in the briefing room, citing her chosing which reporters ask him questions as examples of her “territorial” attitude.

The White House responded by promoting Kirby to assistant to the president, telling the press in February that he would get a small staff. While he has appeared less and less in the briefing room, he has still conducted virtual gaggles and appeared on TV shows.

Several current and former administration staffers have been frustrated at Kirby’s absence from the briefing room during a chaotic time in international affairs, however.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.