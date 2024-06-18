Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The White House vehemently denied that further arms shipments to Israel were being delayed on Tuesday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu claimed that the US was holding up supplies of munitions to Israel’s military.

Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about the issue by The Independent and other journalists at the daily White House briefing; she responded that it was “categorically false” for Netanyahu to say that any shipments beyond one group of 2,000-pound bombs had been delayed as a result of the Biden administration’s efforts to push Israel to take further steps to mitigate civilian casualties.

“We genuinely don’t know what he’s talking about,” she told reporters at the briefing.

This is a breaking news story. More to come...