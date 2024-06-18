Biden administration rejects Netanyahu’s claim of arms delays: ‘We genuinely don’t know what he’s talking about’
‘Categorically false’ that more than one shipment has been delayed, says Karine Jean-Pierre
The White House vehemently denied that further arms shipments to Israel were being delayed on Tuesday after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanayhu claimed that the US was holding up supplies of munitions to Israel’s military.
Press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was questioned about the issue by The Independent and other journalists at the daily White House briefing; she responded that it was “categorically false” for Netanyahu to say that any shipments beyond one group of 2,000-pound bombs had been delayed as a result of the Biden administration’s efforts to push Israel to take further steps to mitigate civilian casualties.
“We genuinely don’t know what he’s talking about,” she told reporters at the briefing.
This is a breaking news story. More to come...
