White House press secretary Jen Psaki cut off a Newsmax reporter as she pushed Wuhan ‘lab leak’ conspiracy theories during the daily briefing.

Ms Psaki lost patience with the right-wing network’s Emerald Robinson after being peppered with a string of questions about whether Joe Biden believed the coronavirus was leaked from a Chinese laboratory.

“The president has said and I have said from here many times that there needs to be a credible investigation through the World Health Organization, one that relies on date and participation from china and other countries that may have information. That is certainly something that everybody has called for and we look forward to that,” said Ms Psaki.