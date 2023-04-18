Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The White House on Tuesday decried the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl as the latest in an “epidemic” of gun violence that appears to be continuing unabated across the United States.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called the attack on the Missouri teenager, who was shot once in the head and once in the arm after ringing the wrong doorbell over the weekend, “devastating” and lamented the sheer number of such events that she has had to address from the briefing room. Ralph was shot after approaching the wrong house to pick up his younger siblings.

“It feels like every week, at least once a week, I come to the podium and I talk about this gun violence epidemic that we're seeing across the country, and how our communities and families across America, yet again, have been devastated by tragic acts of gun violence. And it is not just devastating for me, I'm sure it's devastating for all of you and your families. It’s devastating for this president, it’s devastating for our administration ... to have to continue to do that over and over again,” she said.

Ms Jean-Pierre said President Joe Biden had spoken to the young shooting victim to discuss “his success in high school in high school” and “his hopes for the future” and to wish him a speedy recovery.

“The President committed to Ralph and his mom, as he has committed to so many other survivors, that he will continue to fight for Gun Safety reforms. That's because action on gun safety is what we owe. It is what we owe to those who have had their lives stolen from them. And it is what the American people want to see,” she said.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office announced that 84-year-old Andrew Lester had “surrendered” to authorities on Tuesday – more than 20 hours after felony charges were filed against him. He has already posted bond.

“Andrew Lester, charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has surrendered at our Detention Center and is in custody,” the Clay County Sheriff’s Office said earlier in a statement. “He is in the booking process right now.”