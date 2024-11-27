Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

MAGA media personality Gina Loudon claimed that blockbuster movie Wicked is “offensive” and “racist” against white people, shortly before incorrectly describing its star Ariana Grande as “obviously Hispanic.”

Loudon, who was a member of the 2020 Donald Trump campaign’s media advisory board and is a patron at Mar-a-Lago, said she was “kind of sick” of Hollywood storylines that portrayed white people as “dumb and evil.”

She discussed the movie, in which Grande appears opposite Cynthia Erivo, on Tuesday during a show on the far-right cable network Real America’s Voice.

“Wicked, the movie broke box office records,” Loudon said. “I saw it, but I was very excited at the idea of seeing the interpretation of this. But I should have known it’s Holly-weird – I should have known they would try to make it woke in the ways that they could think of.

“Let’s just start with the fact that they have Ariana Grande, who is obviously a Hispanic woman, playing the part of a ditzy, blonde, white, really villain when it comes right down to it for this particular movie.

open image in gallery Loudon incorrectly described Wicked star Ariana Grande as ‘Hispanic’ shortly after calling the movie ‘racist’ against white people ( Universal )

“The racism and the racial appropriation I just thought was offensive, frankly. All white people aren’t dumb and evil, and I just get kind of sick of that storyline and I feel like that’s where it started, and it kind of lost me there and it was three hours long.”

Singer-songwriter Grande, 31, is in fact Italian-American on both sides of her family, not Latino or Hispanic. Last year, both her brother and her mother obtained Italian passports.

open image in gallery Gina Loudon (center) made the remarks during a show on conservative network Real America’s Voice on Tuesday ( Real America’s Voice )

As well as her platform as a conservative media commentator and Trump advisor, Loudon was also co-chair of Women for Trump 2020.

She is married to John Loudon, a former Missouri state senator, and is the mother of Bo Loudon – a conservative content creator and good friend of Barron Trump.