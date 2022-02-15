Virginia Lt gov uses high heel to gavel Senate to order

A humorous and iconic moment occurred in Virginia’s state Senate this week as the state’s first female lieutenant governor presided over the legislature and cast her first tie-breaking vote.

After the gavel usually used to mark the beginning of the legislative session went missing as Winsome Sears was set to take the podium, Ms Sears opted to use her patent leather high-heeled shoe to gavel the session to order instead.

“Resourcefulness- never underestimate it!” she quipped on Twitter after the moment was reported by news outlets. A reporter from CNN obtained a close-up picture of the history-making footwear taken by Ms Sears herself.

More follows...