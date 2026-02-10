Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Utah Governor Spencer Cox has insisted the United States remains "still a very welcoming place”, despite facing pointed questions from European media regarding the country’s political direction during the Milan Cortina Olympics.

The Republican governor was in Milan to promote the 2034 Utah Winter Games, exactly eight years before their opening ceremony.

The Olympic week in Italy has seen discussions on US international diplomacy and domestic politics liberally interwoven with sporting events.

US Vice President JD Vance was reportedly booed by fans at the opening ceremony, while African members of the International Olympic Committee questioned organisers of the 2028 Los Angeles Summer Games about visa arrangements for visitors.

US athletes have also been pressed on their feelings about representing their country at this time, with Donald Trump joining a backlash against some.

"We care deeply about the political situation that is happening in the United States right now," Mr Cox stated when a German reporter asked him to contrast Utah’s optimistic Olympic vision with news from Washington.

open image in gallery US President Donald Trump criticized US athletes who took aim at the country’s political direction (Leon Neal/PA) ( PA Wire )

He added that these "are political issues that will be worked through”, reminding attendees that eight years until the Winter Games return to Salt Lake City is "a long ways away, for sure."

Mr Cox, known for promoting civility, drew parallels, saying: "We have elections just like your country, in Germany. We will see how those things turn out."

While he chided the media for asking US athletes questions beyond sports, he also affirmed: "I love that we get to live in a country where people get to speak their minds." He suggested that what is broadcast on television news "isn’t the only thing happening in our country."

"You will find it still a very welcoming place. We are a very welcoming country," he reiterated. "There are some differences of opinion right now when it comes to the way that laws are being enforced. That will play out."

Sharing the news conference with Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and Utah Winter Games officials, including Sarah Hirshland, chief executive of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee, Mr Cox heard Ms Hirshland defend freestyle skier Hunter Hess.

Mr Hess had been called a "real loser" by Donald Trump after he remarked at a news conference that he was "not the biggest fan" of current events back home.

"It is important to us to ensure that anyone who is reacting to or commenting on something that someone said understands the totality and the context of what they said," Ms Hirshland explained.

"I have all the confidence in the world that every member of Team USA is proud to represent our country and understands the opportunity they have to bring people together. We are all here for that and that’s exactly what we’re going to."