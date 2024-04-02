Wisconsin presents latest test for Biden and progressives over Gaza war

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

As another slew of states held primary elections on Tuesday, President Joe Biden faces his latest scorecard from Democratic voters.

With both parties having concluded the “competitive” portions of the primary season and Mr Biden having wrapped up his party’s nomination the same as his opponent, Donald Trump, attention has shifted to down-ballot races and a growing protest vote movement centred around progressive resistance to the president’s handling of the war in Gaza.

Tonight, the battleground shifts to Wisconsin, a bastion of progressive organising in the Midwest. It’s the latest arena where supporters of calls for a permanent ceasefire between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip are urging Democratic voters to turn out and vote “uninstructed” in their party’s primary — an essentially ceremonial protest vote that will still send a message to the Biden campaign, one way or the other, regarding his support from key demographics.

Wisconsin’s vote total tonight gained new importance over the past 48 hours with the killing of seven aid workers with celebrity chef Jose Andres’s World Central Kitchen humanitarian group in Gaza; the aid convoy was not in a combat zone but was nevertheless hit by successive Israeli strikes, according to the group, after their location had been shared with the Israeli Defence Force (IDF). The slain aid workers included an American citizen. Israeli officials released a statement on Tuesday calling the strike an “accident”.

The state is one of several Mr Biden won back from Republicans in 2020 after Donald Trump’s victory there four years before. Efforts to build support for the “uninstructed” vote, which have grown to include 20 locally-elected Democratic officials, are focused in the urban areas of Milwaukee and Madison crucial to Mr Biden’s victory against the former president.

A spokesperson for Mr Biden’s National Security Council (NSC) called for an investigation into the killing of the aid workers in a statement late Monday, but the president has yet to comment personally.

In the state, voters are also set to decide the fate of a GOP-led effort to satisfy the concerns of election deniers, a common belief within the Trump-loyalist faction that controls the Republican Party. One proposed amendment to the state constitution on the ballot would ban private groups and individuals from contributing money and other resources to fund election processes; another would add language to the constitution clarifying that “only election officials designated by law may perform tasks in the conduct of primaries, elections, and referendums”.

Democrats oppose both amendments; their opposition to both largely hinges on the fact that the two proposed ballot measures both stem from Donald Trump’s continued conspiracies and nonsense-peddling regarding the 2020 election. That year, a nonprofit with financial ties to tech billionaire Mark Zuckerberg contributed money to assist some local municipalities with elections administration around the state of Wisconsin, a prospect that was beset by unprecedented challenges thanks to the Covid-19 pandemic. Republicans have allowed their supporters to stoke baseless conspiracy theories around those contributions being linked to Mr Trump’s downfall in the state.

They also argue that language aimed at clarifying the role and qualifications of an elections worker is purposefully vague and is aimed at chasing away possible volunteers for the job.

The left has displayed a strong track record of winning such ballot measures in recent months, notably and especially including constitutional questions surrounding the issue of reproductive rights and abortion. Democrats’ victories have also extended to issues surrounding voting rights, including the passage of Proposal 2 in Michigan in 2022. Tuesday will answer the question of whether the left’s ground game remains strong ahead of what is likely to be a massively important election season this fall, both at the top and down the ballot.

For Mr Trump, the next real challenge is not Tuesday, but Saturday: the former president is set to hold a major fundraising gala at his Mar-a-Lago estate and resort in Florida, where he is hoping to compete with or surpass the impressive $26m haul which Mr Biden walked away with following a star-studded event in New York with Barack Obama and Bill Clinton.