Judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to obstructing ICE arrest in Wisconsin courthouse
Trump’s Justice Department accuses county judge of preventing officers from arresting immigrant
A county judge in Wisconsin has pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday after she was formally charged with obstructing the arrest of an undocumented immigrant inside a courthouse last month.
A grand jury indictment unsealed this week accuses Milwaukee County Circuit Court Hannah Dugan with obstructing or impeding a proceeding, which is a felony. She was also accused of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest, a misdemeanor.
The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine.
Dugan pleaded not guilty to both charges during her appearance in federal court on Thursday morning.
This is a developing story
