Judge Hannah Dugan pleads not guilty to obstructing ICE arrest in Wisconsin courthouse

Trump’s Justice Department accuses county judge of preventing officers from arresting immigrant

Alex Woodward
in New York
Thursday 15 May 2025 15:18 BST
Comments
Pam Bondi attacks ‘deranged’ judiciary following judge’s arrest over immigration

A county judge in Wisconsin has pleaded not guilty in federal court on Thursday after she was formally charged with obstructing the arrest of an undocumented immigrant inside a courthouse last month.

A grand jury indictment unsealed this week accuses Milwaukee County Circuit Court Hannah Dugan with obstructing or impeding a proceeding, which is a felony. She was also accused of concealing an individual to prevent his discovery and arrest, a misdemeanor.

The two charges carry a maximum penalty of six years in prison and a $350,000 fine.

Dugan pleaded not guilty to both charges during her appearance in federal court on Thursday morning.

This is a developing story

