China's leader Xi in Moscow for meeting with Putin

Chinese leader Xi Jinping has arrived in Moscow on a three-day visit that offers a strong political boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on

Via AP news wire
Monday 20 March 2023 10:14
China Russia
China Russia

Chinese leader Xi Jinping arrived in Moscow on Monday on a three-day visit that offers a strong political boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin as fighting in Ukraine grinds on.

China and Russia have described Xi’s trip as part of efforts to further deepen their “no-limits friendship.”

The Kremlin has welcomed China’s peace plan for Ukraine and said it would be discussed talks between Putin and Xi that will begin over dinner on Monday.

Beijing has called for a cease-fire, but Washington strongly rejected the idea as the effective ratification of the Kremlin’s battlefield gains.

Xi’s trip to Russia comes after the International Criminal Court on Friday issued a warrant for Putin’s arrest on war crimes charges. The Kremlin, which doesn't recognize the authority of the ICC, has rejected its move as “legally null and void.”

China’s foreign ministry on Monday called on the ICC to “respect the jurisdictional immunity” of a head of state and “avoid politicization and double standards.”

China looks to Russia as a source of oil and gas for its energy-hungry economy and as a partner in opposing what both see as American domination of global affairs.

___

Follow the AP’s coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

