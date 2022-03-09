Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised the White House for its refusal to help Poland send jets to the country as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine.

Poland’s government had announced earlier that it was willing to send all of its MiG-29 fighter jets to a US military base in Germany and called on other countries to send their jets.

But Pentagon spokesman John Kirby shot down the effort in a news conference on Tuesday.

“The prospect of fighter jets “at the disposal of the Government of the United States of America” departing from a U.S./NATO base in Germany to fly into airspace that is contested with Russia over Ukraine raises serious concerns for the entire NATO alliance,” Mr Kirby said. “It is simply not clear to us that there is a substantive rationale for it. We will continue to consult with Poland and our other NATO allies about this issue and the difficult logistical challenges it presents, but we do not believe Poland’s proposal is a tenable one.”