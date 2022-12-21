✕ Close War in Ukraine: Are Putin and Zelensky ready for peace talks?

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is making a surprise trip to Washington DC on Wednesday where he will meet President Joe Biden and give an in-person address to Congress.

The two leaders will sit down for a two-hour meeting and Mr Zelensky will also meet with other “key figures” of the Biden administration.

Mr Zelensky and Mr Biden will then hold a joint press conference where they are expected to announce the US’s commitment to send an additional $2bn in security assistance to Ukraine, including the provision of the Patriot missile defence system.

As a show of gratitude for the US’s assistance during the war, the Ukrainian president is expected to present Mr Biden and Congress with a Ukrainian flag signed by Ukrainian soldiers.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said that the visit will show “the strong, bipartisan support for Ukraine” and “underscore the United States’ steadfast commitment to supporting Ukraine for as long as it takes”.

The monumental meeting marks Mr Zelensky’s first trip out of Ukraine in the 300 days since the start of Russia’s invasion and is a show of strong relations between Ukraine and the US.