‘Good f***ing riddance’: Outpouring of loathing at Andrew Cuomo on socials as Gen Z celebrates Mamdami

There was an outpouring of mockery against former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo following his concession to Zohran Mamdani in the Democratic primary for New York City mayor.

“Andrew Cuomo is in the past, he’s not the present or future of New York City,” said city comptroller and mayoral candidate Brad Lander, who cross-endorsed with Mamdani. “Good f****** riddance.”

“Brad Lander is a hero. A true, selfless, courageous, talented hero,” Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wrote on X.

Cynthia Nixon, who challenged Cuomo in the governor’s race in 2018, also celebrated the news with an image on her Instagram story, writing that Mamdani “has crushed Andrew Cuomo in the NYC primary for Mayor!!!” as she joined top progressives at Mamdani’s election night party.

Democratic strategist Mike Nellis wrote on X that Lander shouting “good f******* riddance” is “the energy I want from every Democrat in 2026 and 2028.”

Lindsey Boylan is one of several women who accused Cuomo of sexual harassment, allegations he has denied.

“Survivors: we fight and win together,” she wrote on X.

“It is truly the case that some of the most powerful forces in this city and country were working against us the whole time,” she added. “I’ve never seen a more apt description of true people power than the fight we have all been in these last several months together.”

Cuomo conceded defeat to Mamdani on Tuesday night.

“Tonight is his night,” he told supporters. “He deserved it. He won.”

A candidate must receive more than 50 percent of the vote to be declared the winner, which neither Cuomo nor Mamdani achieved. However, with 93 percent of the votes counted on Tuesday night, Mamdani was in the lead with 43.5 percent to Cuomo’s 36.4 percent. Ranked-choice voting results for citywide elections will be tallied in the coming days.

If elected in November’s general election, Mamdani, 33, would become the first Muslim and Indian-American mayor of the city. He campaigned on cost-of-living issues and received the votes of many college-educated progressives.

His digital native campaign, fueled by young progressives, upset what many pundits believed was Cuomo’s election to win, as the former governor was backed by a $25 million effort to shut Mamdani out of the race.

Voters between the ages of 25-34 made up roughly one-quarter of all early votes cast.

“Young people got a clear message tonight,” wrote David Hogg, the 25-year-old activist who campaigned in New York on Tuesday to support Mamdani. “Do not listen to the naysayers and two-face politicians who say you can’t win when you challenge a broken and corrupt system. It has never been more clear — the establishment has never been more weak than they are now.”

“After watching Mamdani v Cuomo, any smart Democrat thinking about running for president in 2028 should recognize that taking the Biden line on Israel is a political disaster,” Peter Beinart, an editor-at-large at Jewish Currents, added.

“Never forget the politicians who called for Andrew Cuomo to resign as governor then turned around and endorsed him for mayor. You people are why people don’t trust politicians,” wrote New York City Council member Chi Ossé. “You are the reason people are leaving the Democratic Party,”

“It took five months of Trump for a socialist to beat a Cuomo in New York,” podcast host Noah Kulwin added.

After more than 10 years in office, Cuomo resigned as governor in 2021 amid a series of sexual harassment allegations.

While he conceded the Democratic primary, Cuomo has indicated that he may still run as an independent in the general election, joining a crowded ballot with Mamdani, Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, and current Mayor Eric Adams.

“Tonight, we made history,” Mamdani told supporters after midnight on Tuesday. “In the words of Nelson Mandela, it always seems impossible until it is done. My friends, we have done it.”

“I will be your Democratic nominee for the mayor of New York City,” he added.

Governor Kathy Hochul, who succeeded Cuomo, said on X that “voters made their voices heard, demanding a more affordable, more livable New York City. I hear them loud and clear.”

She added that Mamdani “built a formidable grassroots coalition, and I look forward to speaking with him in the days ahead about his ideas on how to ensure a safe, affordable, and livable New York City.”

“Your dedication to an affordable, welcoming, and safe New York City where working families can have a shot has inspired people across the city,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote.

“Billionaires and lobbyists poured millions against you and our public finance system. And you won,” she added.