CNN panelist calls Mamdani a ‘Muslim AOC’ and says Democrats have ‘death wish’ for tapping him as NYC mayor

A CNN panelist has laid into New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, branding him as a “Muslim AOC” and saying that Democrats had a “death wish” for selecting him in the race.

Jonah Goldberg, editor-in-chief of The Dispatch, said that Mamdani’s victory in the New York Democratic mayoral primary was “fantastic news for the Trump administration” but “disastrous” for the city.

It comes after Mamdani caused a stunning upset by winning the high-profile primary election last week, beating controversial candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo for the nomination.

His nomination is set to be confirmed this week, when vote counting resumes, though Cuomo has already conceded the race.

Speaking in the latest episode of The Dispatch’s flagship podcast, Goldberg acknowledged there was now a “50/50 chance” that Mamdani would become the next mayor of New York.

A CNN panelist has laid into New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani, branding him as a 'Muslim AOC' and saying that Democrats had a 'death wish' for selecting him in the race ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

But, he added: “This is fantastic news for the Trump administration, that they will have the a sort of, you know, Muslim version of AOC.

“[He’s] a ‘defund the police’ guy and pro, you know, Palestine, pro-Gaza, [a] pro-Hamas demonstrator type who wants socialist grocery stores and free public transportation and rent freezes and all of these things.

“They will have him as a straw man, as a human strawman, as a whipping boy, as a poster boy.”

He added: “It is like the Democratic Party has a death wish. And also like New York City has a death wish.”

Mamdani, a progressive, ran on a platform of making New York City a more affordable place to live and had the backing of New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez – known as AOC – and has pledged to increase taxes for its wealthiest residents to pay for outreach programs.

Mamdani (center) won a decisive victory in the high profile primary election last week, beating controversial candidate and former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (left) for the nomination

Goldberg condemned the “creepy, anti-Muslim rhetoric” directed at Mamdani from some on the right, but also took issue with a post the potential Mayor made in the wake the October 7 attacks my Hamas on Israel.

“Mandami put out a statement condemning Israel for its attack on Gaza, with no mention of the attack on Israel. That's the kind of guy is,” he said.

In the October 8, 2023 post Mamdani wrote: “I mourn the hundreds of people killed across Israel and Palestine in the last 36 hours.

“Netanyahu’s declaration of war, the Israeli government’s decision to cut electricity from Gaza, and Knesset members calling for another Nakba will undoubtedly lead to more violence and suffering in the days and weeks to come. The path toward a just and lasting piece can only begin by ending the occupation and dismantling apartheid.”