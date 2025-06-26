Republicans are calling on Trump to revoke Mamdani’s citizenship and deport him

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The New York Young Republican Club is calling on Donald Trump’s administration to revoke Zohran Mamdani’s citizenship and deport him from the country.

The 33-year-old likely Democratic nominee for New York City’s next mayor declared victory in the primary after former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded the race on Tuesday evening.

The right-wing New York group reacted to the primary results with a “call to action” on X.

“The radical Zohran Mamdani cannot be allowed to destroy our beloved city of New York,” the group wrote.

The group urged the president to invoke the Red Scare-era Communist Control Act to yank Mamdani’s citizenship and “promptly deport him.”

The club called on White House deputy chief of staff Stephen Miller and Trump border czar Tom Homan to take action.

open image in gallery Democratic New York City mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani faces calls for his deportation from some far-right Republicans. His victory triggered an avalanche of Islamophobic hate and calls for his deportation despite being a citizen ( Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images )

“The time for action is now,” the group wrote. “New York is counting on you.”

Following Mamdani’s victory, Miller claimed New York City is “clearest warning yet of what happens to a society when it fails to control migration.”

“The entire Democrat party is lining up behind the diehard socialist who wants to end all immigration enforcement and abolish the prison system entirely,” he added.

Mamdani, who could become the city’s first Muslim and Indian American mayor, won one of the first major Democratic primaries since the start of Trump’s second stint in the White House. His platform has largely focused on a growing affordability crisis, with plans for universal childcare, free buses, and a freeze on rent increases in rent-controlled units.

The administration baselessly claims Mamdani’s victory is the result of uncontrolled immigration as it pushes a mass deportation agenda.

The NYYRC, founded in 1911, is a political and social club for New York Republicans between the ages of 18 and 40.

Mamdani, born in Uganda in 1991, moved to New York along with his family at the age of seven in 1998 and became a naturalized U.S. citizen two decades later in 2018.

The Communist Control Act was signed into law by President Dwight Eisenhower in 1954 during the Cold War. The legislation outlawed, in theory, the Communist Party in the United States and prohibited communists from attaining certain positions.

But it was rarely enforced and faced a litany of legal challenges as a relic of the McCarthyism era.

Momdani’s victory had some prominent Republicans cheering on the return of Sen. Joseph McCarthy’s Un-American Activities Committee.

“New York City is on the verge of electing a socialist for mayor,” Sen. Mike Collins wrote. “Might be time to bring back the committee.”

Trump also slammed Mamdani on Truth Social on Wednesday, calling him a “Communist Lunatic.”

open image in gallery Mamdani, joined by New York City comptroller Brad Lander, is set to secure the Democratic nomination for mayor after Andrew Cuomo conceded ( AP )

Incumbent New York Mayor Eric Adams is set to run as an independent in November’s general election after he faced corruption charges, which the Department of Justice subsequently dropped. Adams, who has rejected all allegations of wrongdoing, has faced accusations from Democrats of a quid pro quo with the Trump administration to facilitate its immigration agenda.

The group Republicans for Renewal responded to NYYRC’s “call to action,” saying that “communist radical Zohran Mamdani should be remigrated as soon as possible.”

Republican New York councilwoman Vickie Paladini wrote on June 2 that it would be “insane” for voters to elect someine who hasn’t been a citizen for more than 10 years, “much less a radical leftist who actually hates everything about the country and is here specifically to undermine everything we've ever been about.

“Deport,” she said.

A spokesperson for the councilwoman subsequently added that she "stands by this statement” and accused the state assemblyman of being eligible for removal from the country “due to his involvement in multiple antisemitic and far-left organizations in college,” according to Newsweek.

Mamdani has repeatedly rejected allegations of antisemitism against him and has denounced rising acts of antisemitic abuse.

He struck back at Paladino, writing that like nearly 40 percent of New Yorkers, ”I wasn't born in this country.”

“I moved here at age 7. It's my home. And I'm proud to be a citizen, which means standing up for our Constitution,” he added. “Councilmember Paladino might consider reading it."