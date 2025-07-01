Zohran Mamdani officially secures New York City mayor nomination after historic win

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Zohran Mamdani, a relatively unknown New York state assembly member, has secured a stunning victory in the Democratic mayoral primary, clearing his path to become the party's nominee for the November election. The 33-year-old Uganda-born Muslim, who identifies as a democratic socialist, clinched the nomination after the New York City Election board confirmed the ranked-choice voting results on Tuesday.

Mr Mamdani secured 56 per cent of votes in the third round of the ranked-choice system, where over 50 per cent is required for a winner. His triumph over veteran politician Andrew Cuomo, a moderate who garnered 44 per cent in the final tally, marks a significant shift in the city's political landscape. Mamdani reflected on his win in a video on X, stating: "We have always thought our victory would come after multiple rounds of ranked-choice voting. When we got more votes in the first round than Eric Adams got in the seven rounds in the last election, it was astonishing."

As the Democratic nominee, Mr Mamdani will now face a diverse field of opponents in the general election. These include current mayor Eric Adams, who is running as an independent candidate following his indictment on corruption charges and the subsequent decision by the Department of Justice to drop the case. Also in the race are Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa, a radio host and founder of the Guardian Angels anti-crime patrol, and independent attorney Jim Walden.

Election 2025 Mamdani

Mamdani's unexpected victory has, however, caused unease among some Democrats, who worry that his progressive political views could make them a convenient target for Republican attacks. The day after his win, Donald Trump labelled him a "100% Communist Lunatic," while the Republican party's congressional campaign arm vowed to link him to every vulnerable Democrat in next year's midterm elections.

Addressing the criticism, Mr Mamdani stated his objective was "to win people back to the Democratic party." He highlighted his success in some New York City neighbourhoods that voted for Donald Trump in the presidential election last year, suggesting a broader appeal for his platform.

When asked how he would handle Mr Mamdani if he were to win the mayoral election and attempt to block immigrant arrests, Donald Trump responded: "Well then, we'll have to arrest him. Look, we don’t need a communist in this country. But if we have one I'm going to be watching over him very carefully on behalf of the nation." Mr Mamdani has previously criticised immigrant raids, describing them as "terrorizing people" and asserting that agents carrying them out "have no interest in following the law."

While Andrew Cuomo, the defeated primary candidate, has not publicly stated whether he will enter the race as an independent, Mr Mamdani's confirmed nomination sets the stage for a contentious mayoral contest. His ascent from a lesser-known state assembly member to the Democratic party's standard-bearer underscores a significant moment for progressive politics in New York City.