DC attorney general personally sues Mark Zuckerberg
‘This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions,’ says DC attorney general Karl Racine
The attorney general of Washington, DC is suing Mark Zuckerberg over his role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.
Attorney General Karl Racine filed the lawsuit on Monday. In a statement, the AG said Mr Zuckerberg personally took part in the decisions that allowed Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, to access the private data of millions of Facebook users.
“This unprecedented security breach exposed tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, and Mr Zuckerberg’s policies enabled a multi-year effort to mislead users about the extent of Facebook’s wrongful conduct,” Mr Racine said. “This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions.”
This is a breaking news story. More to follow
