DC attorney general personally sues Mark Zuckerberg

‘This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions,’ says DC attorney general Karl Racine

Nathan Place
New York
Monday 23 May 2022 19:55
Comments
<p>Karl Racine, attorney general of Washington, DC, says Mark Zuckerberg was personally involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal </p>

Karl Racine, attorney general of Washington, DC, says Mark Zuckerberg was personally involved in the Cambridge Analytica scandal

(AP)

The attorney general of Washington, DC is suing Mark Zuckerberg over his role in the Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Attorney General Karl Racine filed the lawsuit on Monday. In a statement, the AG said Mr Zuckerberg personally took part in the decisions that allowed Cambridge Analytica, a political consulting firm, to access the private data of millions of Facebook users.

“This unprecedented security breach exposed tens of millions of Americans’ personal information, and Mr Zuckerberg’s policies enabled a multi-year effort to mislead users about the extent of Facebook’s wrongful conduct,” Mr Racine said. “This lawsuit is not only warranted, but necessary, and sends a message that corporate leaders, including CEOs, will be held accountable for their actions.”

This is a breaking news story. More to follow

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in