US sanctions on Chinese semiconductors ‘decapitate’ industry, experts say

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

The Biden administration’s sweeping new export controls aimed at cutting off China from obtaining chips used in supercomputers has caused the “complete collapse” of the Communist country’s semiconductor industry, an analyst claims.

“This is what annihilation looks like: China’s semiconductor manufacturing industry was reduced to zero overnight,” Jordan Schneider, a US-based China tech expert and analyst at Rhodium Group, said in a lengthy tweet thread on Friday.

Mr Schnieder said rules announced by the US Department of Commerce last week restricting “US persons” from involvement in manufacturing chips in China had led to mass resignations of American executives from Chinese firms.

This had the effect of “paralyzing Chinese manufacturing overnight”, adding that the industry was in “complete collapse” with “no chance of survival”.

Mr Schneider did not immediately respond to a request for an interview, but wrote on Twitter that the rules which came into effect on 12 October would bring severe damage to “Chinese national security as a whole”.

“This is nothing like the 10+ rounds of performative sanctioning during the Trump years — this is a serious act of industry-wide decapitation.”

The US Commerce Department said in a statement announcing the new controls that they were in response to China using supercomputers and semiconductors to create weapons of mass destruction and commit human rights abuses.

“The threat environment is always changing, and we are updating our policies today to make sure we’re addressing the challenges posed by (China) while we continue our outreach and coordination with allies and partners,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said in a statement.

Semiconductors are used in everything from cars to refrigerators, and are increasingly important in artificial intelligence and advanced military programmes.

Jordan Schneider is a US-based China tech expert and analyst at Rhodium Group (Rhodium Group)

Among the new measures were requirements for companies to have licenses to export high-performance chips used in artificial intelligence and supercomputers, and restrict US companies from exporting machinery used in manufacturing chips to China.

Any companies that violated the sanctions could face arrest by the US Department of Justice.

The Chinese government hit back on Thursday, accusing Washington of “Cold War thinking” and appealed for efforts to repair strained relations.

Experts said the new controls on represented a significant escalation in tensions between Beijing and Washington.

“With the latest action, the chasm between the US and China has now expanded to the point of no return,” Abishur Prakash, co-founder of the Center for Innovating the Future, told CNBC .

In August, Mr Biden signed the Chips and Science Act into law which pledged $52bn to revitalise semiconductor manufacturing in the US.

The bipartisan legislation was seen as essential to national security interests to reduce the dependence of Taiwanese-made chips, which account for around 90 per cent of the market.

Earlier this month, Micron announced plans to open a $100bn chip manufacturing plant in Syracuse, New York, bringing 50,000 jobs.

Mr Biden called it “another win for America, and another massive new investment in America spurred by my economic plan”, the Associated Press reported.