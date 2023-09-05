Watch: United States Senate reconvenes as government shutdown looms
Watch live as the United States Senate reconvenes after the summer recess.
The United States Senate reconvened after the summer recess on Tuesday, 5 September.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and minority leader Mitch McConnell made statements on the upcoming legislative agenda.
It comes as lawmakers return to Capitol Hill to try to avoid a government shutdown.
Mr Schumer said in a statement on Friday: “To avoid a harmful and unnecessary government shutdown, the House should follow the Senate’s incredible lead and pass their appropriations bills in a bipartisan way.”
Mr McConnell, 81, is facing pressure from those within the Republican Party to reveal the circumstances behind his recent health issues.
The GOP leader is also facing fresh questions over his suitability to lead the party following his latest public freeze-up.
At two recent press conferences, he appeared to freeze and was unable to speak or respond to media questions.
The office of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell released a letter from Congress’s attending physician on Tuesday, 5 September, stating that there is “no evidence” that suggests Mr McConnell suffers from a seizure disorder or recently suffered from a stroke.
The GOP leader is the fourth oldest member of the US Senate and has been serving as a US Senator since 3 January, 1985.
