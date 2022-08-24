US service members injured in two rocket attacks on military bases in Syria

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

An unknown number of American service members were wounded in two separate rocket attacks on American military bases in Syria, a US government official said on Wednesday.

It is not clear exactly how many US soldiers were hurt, though the government official said that the injuries were all “minor.” The US responded to the rocket attacks with a series of strikes from attack helicopteres that reportedly killed several people, including those responsible for the attacks.