Three US service members were killed and more than two dozen wounded in an unmanned drone attack overnight on a military outpost in Jordan, US Central Command says.

President Joe Biden said the strike on Tower 22 near the Syrian border had been carried out by an Iranian-backed militia, and marked a significant escalation in the growing conflict in the Middle East.

Mr Biden said US forces would hold those responsible to account “at a time and in a manner of our choosing”, as facts about the attack were still being gathered.

“Today, America’s heart is heavy,” the president said in a statement.

“We know it was carried out by radical Iran-backed militant groups operating in Syria and Iraq,” Mr Biden said.

“These service members embodied the very best of our nation: Unwavering in their bravery. Unflinching in their duty.

“Unbending in their commitment to our country — risking their own safety for the safety of their fellow Americans, and our allies and partners with whom we stand in the fight against terrorism.”

US Central Command said 25 troops were also injured in the strike. The identities of the deceased is being withheld for 24 hours until their next of kin can be notified.

Tower 22 is situated close to Al Tanf Garrison in southeastern Syria, where US forces have teamed up with local forces to confront Islamic State.