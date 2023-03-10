Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as ancient Ukrainian artefacts are returned during a ceremony in Washington DC.

Items such as a stone axe and three swords, will be returned to the consulate in the US.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine, hundreds of items are estimated to have been stolen from museums.

Conflict Observatory, a research group supported by the US Government, used satellite imagery to uncover how Putin’s troops stole approximately 15,000 paintings from the Oleksii Shovkunenko Art Museum in Kherson.

According to Ukraine’s Ministry of Culture, Russia has damaged more than 550 culturally significant sites and objects in the country.

