A US military veteran who died after jumping off a cruise ship bound for the Caribbean had been involved in a physical altercation with his wife shortly before, police have said.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel James Bryan Wright was one day into a week-long cruise with Tracie Wright when the incident occurred on May 26.

The 53-year-old, who had served in the military for 30 years and suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD), entered a secure area on the Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas vessel – billed as the world’s largest cruise ship – before jumping.

A report from the Miami Dade Police Department, obtained by The Independent, said that the incident occurred at around 7.50am.

“Contact was made with Mrs Wright who advised that her and her husband were involved in [a] physical altercation which prompted Mrs Wright to exit the cabin leaving Mr Wright inside the cabin,” the report stated.

“Shortly after the altercation Mr Wright exited the cabin at which point he made his way to Deck 5 where he entered a secure gated area and proceeded to jump off the ship.”

Lieutenant Colonel James Bryan Wright died after jumping off a Royal Caribbean cruise ship in May, following an argument with his wife ( Barr-Price Funeral Home )

The ship was ordered to stop while a search for Wright took place. He was recovered by Royal Caribbean staff, who performed CPR but were unable to revive him, and he was pronounced dead shortly after.

Wright’s obituary described him as a “decorated veteran who honorably served his country for 30 years.” He began his military career in May 1988, when he enlisted in the South Carolina Air National Guard (SCANG).

During his career he served in many positions, acquiring the rank of Master Sergeant before becoming a Commissioned Officer in May 1998. In 2012, Wright was stationed at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan.

“Bryan was compassionate about the men and women who served under him” the obituary noted. “During his tour in Afghanistan, Bryan flew into many combat zones visiting soldiers and personnel assigned to his command.

“He had the honor of presenting numerous Purple Hearts and other distinguished decorations to many heroes who served so selflessly to protect the freedoms we all enjoy.”

After returning home he worked full-time with SCANG, until his retirement in September 2018 as Deputy Director of Human Resources-Joint Force Headquarters.

Tributes were paid to Wright online, where he was described as “a wonderful human being and just person,” including from those who knew and served with him.

The incident took place on Royal Caribbean’s Icon of the Seas, the world’s largest cruise ship, in May ( Getty Images )

“Bryan was so humble and always demonstrating compassion and understanding. I always enjoyed being in his presence,” wrote one person.

Another added: “My heart and prayers go out to this fine young man’s family. Have known them for many years and am heartbroken for the loved ones he leaves behind!”

“My sincere condolences to Tracie and the Wright and Sightler families,” wrote another. Bryan was a fine officer and a good friend to all who served alongside him in the SCANG.

“Like many, I have a lot of warm memories of working with Bryan, all the way back to his young enlisted days. May God bless Bryan’s wife and children, family and friends during this difficult time.”

Wright is survived by his wife Tracie Wright; son and daughter, grandson, brother and his mother.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress, or are struggling to cope, you can speak to the Samaritans, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

If you are based in the USA, and you or someone you know needs mental health assistance right now, call the National Suicide Prevention Helpline on 1-800-273-TALK (8255). This is a free, confidential crisis hotline that is available to everyone 24 hours a day, seven days a week. If you are in another country, you can go to www.befrienders.org to find a helpline near you.