Two US veterans captured in Ukraine shown on Russian TV

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 18 June 2022 00:12
<p>This undated photograph provided by Diane Williams shows U.S. military veteran Alexander Drueke of Tuscaloosa, Ala., and his mother, Lois “Bunny” Drueke. </p>

(AP)

Two US veterans from Alabama who were feared captured in Ukraine have now been shown in videos on Russian state television.

Alex Drueke and Andy Huynh, are believed to be the first Americans captured by Russian forces since Moscow’s unprovoked invasion began on 24 February. They went missing last week while in Ukraine and the video appears to confirm their capture by Russian forces.

Mr Drueke spoke into the camera from what appeared to be an office, sending a message to his mother, and even giving her a wink, according to the Associated Press.

“Mom, I just want to let you know that I’m alive and I hope to be back home as soon as I can be. So, love Diesel for me. Love you.” Diesel is Mr Drueke’s mastiff dog.

Relatives of Mr Huynh, 27, of Trinity and Mr Drueke, 39, of Tuscaloosa had been in contact with both Senate and House offices seeking information about the men’s whereabouts.

