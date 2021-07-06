US soccer team responds with video after false claims they disrespected war veteran during national anthem

The US women’s soccer team has shared video evidence to put to rest the false claim that players disrespected a World War II veteran during the national anthem.

In a heartwarming video, each player on the US Soccer team individually greets veteran Pete DuPré after the game.

The video was posted on Twitter in response to right-wing media and angry comments following an inaccurate analysis of footage that appeared to show some of the team facing away from the 98-year-old Second World War veteran, as he played the national anthem on his harmonica before a match against Mexico on Monday.

“Embarrassing and disrepectful. If you are embarrassed to be an American then don’t play on the US team – there are plenty of the people ready to take your place @USWNT (Sic),” wrote former Trump press secretary and self-confessed “horrable speller” Sean Spicer on Twitter, amplifying the false claims. His post provoked a number of angry tweets from users.

“He did and awesome job. Too bad that some of the USA team that turned their backs on him do not understand what blood was shed so they could have their little protest fit!!! (sic)” one tweet said.

The US Soccer team quickly issued a statement clarifying that some of the team were looking at a flagpole during the anthem, not snubbing the veteran.

“No one turned their back on WWII Veteran Pete DuPré during tonight’s anthem,” the team shared in a post. “Some USWNT players were simply looking at the flag on a pole in one end of the stadium. The players all love Pete, thanked him individually after the game and signed a ball for him.”

The team later posted video evidence of every player greeting veteran Pete DuPré, thanking him, some shaking his hand and signing his ball, before getting on their bus. “This is respect” the team captioned the video.