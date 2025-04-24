Alijah Arenas, star USC recruit and son of Gilbert Arenas, placed in induced coma after serious crash involving a Cybertruck, report says
The Cybertruck reportedly struck a tree and fire hydrant in a Los Angeles suburb
Alijah Arenas, the son of former NBA player Gilbert Arenas, is in a coma after suffering a car crash involving a Tesla Cybertruck on Tuesday.
Arenas was in the vehicle when the car lost control near the corner of Corbin Avenue and Blythe Street in the San Fernando Valley around 4.56am, according to the Los Angeles Times.
The Cybertruck reportedly struck a tree and a fire hydrant. Arenas, 18, was transported to a nearby hospital after officials pulled him from the wreckage. He’s currently in stable condition.
Drugs and alcohol did not play a factor in the crash, the outlet reported. ESPN was the first to report on the crash and Arenas’ condition.
Officials later took the car to a tow yard, where it burst into flames. A Fire Hazard Mat team responded to an incident involving hazardous materials.
The teenager is a star basketball player at Chatsworth High School and is a member of USC’s incoming class.
He led his high school to the CIF Division II state championship game in March. He left the institution as the all-time City Section scoring leader, with over 3,000 points and is a top-10 recruit in the university’s incoming class.
The teen’s mother asked her Instagram followers for their prayers earlier in the day and his father cancelled plans to host his online show.
The university declined to comment on Arenas’ condition because he’s a prospective student and has not formally joined the basketball team. He was set to play a major role for the Trojans and had recently turned down offers from Kentucky, Kansas and Arizona.
The Independent has contacted the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments