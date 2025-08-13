USDA spent thousands on giant Trump banners as it was cutting aid to schools and food banks, report says

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Agriculture Department spent thousands of dollars on giant banners featuring President Donald Trump’s face as it was cutting aid to schools and food banks, a new report has revealed.

Since Trump took office, his administration has been making cuts to government spending that it sees as wasteful.

In March, the USDA slashed two “pandemic-era” federal programs that provided roughly $1 billion in funding to schools and food banks to buy supplies from local farms to help low-income families.

A spokesperson for the USDA told CBS MoneyWatch at the time, "Unlike the Biden Administration, which funneled billions in [Commodity Credit Corporation] funds into short-term programs with no plan for longevity, USDA is prioritizing stable, proven solutions that deliver lasting impact.”

open image in gallery The Agriculture Department spent thousands of dollars on giant banners featuring President Donald Trump’s face as it was cutting aid to schools and food banks, a new report has revealed ( Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images )

The Commodity Credit Corporation is a government-owned entity that finances programs supporting domestic agriculture.

Around the same time, the USDA spent more than $16,000 on banners of Trump and former President Abraham Lincoln, who created the department, to hang outside its Washington headquarters, according to documents obtained by Salon.

The Independent has reached out to the USDA and the White House for comment.

The banners were put up in May which coincided with the department’s 163rd anniversary.

open image in gallery The banners of Trump and former President Abraham Lincoln were put up in May coinciding with the department’s 163rd anniversary ( Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images )

At the time, Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins shared photos of the banners and wrote on X, “163 years after Lincoln founded @USDA, President Trump’s bold vision is ushering in a Golden Age for our farmers.”

The banners were printed and installed by Maryland contractor Timsco Graphics for $16,400, Salon reported, citing a work order. There were supposed to be three banners, according to the work order, but only two are currently hanging.

At the time, Timsco CEO Keith Prichard posted a photo on LinkedIn of the Lincoln banner and another banner of Trump and Rollins.

open image in gallery Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins previously cheered over the banners, saying, 'President Trump’s bold vision is ushering in a Golden Age for our farmers' ( Andrew Harnik/Getty Images )

When the banners were first put up the USDA explained its decision to the fact-checking site Snopes.

“USDA has much to remember in the coming months,” the department said, noting the anniversary of its founding, Memorial Day, Flag Day and the Fourth of July.

The statement continued: “USDA is the only federal agency located on the National Mall. The banners on the building's façade observe these moments in American history and acknowledge the vision and leadership of USDA's founder, Abraham Lincoln, and the best advocate of America's farmers and ranchers, President Trump.”