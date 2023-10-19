US Navy Destroyer shoots down three missiles fired by Yemeni forces

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

A US Naval Destroyer operating in the Red Sea has shot down three land-cruise missiles fired by Houthi rebels in Yemen, the Pentagon has said.

The Pentagon said it was uncertain where the missiles were headed but could “potentially” have been aimed at “targets in Israel”. The incident occurred on Thursday.

“This action was a demonstration of the integrated air and missile defense architecture that we have built in the Middle East and that we are prepared to utilise whenever necessary to protect our partners and our interests in this important region,” said Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

“There were no casualties to US forces and none that we know of to any civilians on the ground.”

Mr Ryder said information about the incident was still being processed, but that the response was one that would have been taken “for any similar threat in the region”.

“This attack may be ongoing so if we have more information to share, we will,” he said.

It comes amid ongoing concerns over the entry of Lebanese Shia militant group Hezbollah into the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas – which has seen the death of thousands of people on both sides thus far.

The Houthi rebels are part of a collective network of allied millitant groups opposed to Israel, coordinated by the Islamic Republic, known as “the resistance”.

More follows ...