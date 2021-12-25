US Navy ship stranded in Guantanamo Bay with coronavirus outbreak

Some infected members are showing mild symptoms, but the crew are fully vaccinated

Bevan Hurley
Saturday 25 December 2021 21:10
Comments
<p>The USS Milwaukee is stranded in port at Guantanamo Bay after a Covid outbreak</p>

The USS Milwaukee is stranded in port at Guantanamo Bay after a Covid outbreak

(US Navy/Aaron Lau)

A Covid-19 outbreak onboard the USS Milwaukee has forced the ship to remain in port at Naval Station Guantánamo Bay.

An unspecified number of the 105-person crew tested positive for Covid-19 and are isolating away from the rest of the crew.

In a statement, the Navy said the crew was fully vaccinated and several sailors were showing mild symptoms.

Booster shots are not yet mandatory for naval personnel, but are recommended, a spokeswoman added.

Recommended

Commanders have imposed a mask mandate onboard the the Freedom-class combat ship.

It is not yet known how long the ship will have to remain in port for.

The USS Milwaukee departed from its home base in Mayport, Florida, on 14 December for scheduled deployment to the US 4th Fleet area of operations.

A press release announcing its departure said it would be supporting drug trafficking operations in the Caribbean.

In April 2020, 600 crew from the USS Theodore Roosevelt were diagnosed with Covid-19 while on patrol in the Pacific Ocean.

Its captain Brett Crozier was fired after a letter he wrote asking that crew be taken ashore for treatment was leaked to the media.

Mr Crozier was later reinstated.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged in