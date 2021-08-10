Seven-year-old boy dies after accidentally setting himself on fire with matches

A boy in Utah has died after he and a friend accidentally set himself on fire while playing with matches.

KSL-TV reports that Salt Lake City Fire Department (SLCFD) said that the two children had been playing with matches in an alleyway near Navajo Street at 6.20pm on Saturday when the incident occurred.

The boys, aged seven and nine, used “some type of accelerant” and matches to melt a fence before one of the children caught fire.

The seven-year-old boy ended up getting second degrees on 90 per cent of his body according to the broadcaster.

Neighbours who heard the children shouting for help rushed to help the pair as the flames spread through an alleyway and several gardens.

It is said that the blaze burned most of his clothing before neighbours were able to wrap him in a blanket to put out the flames.

KSL-TV reports that the second child was uninjured.

The identities of the children have not been released by the authorities. The fire department is said to be conducting an investigation into the incident.

“We can confirm a young boy died after being burned Saturday while playing with some type of fuel and accelerant near Gillespie Avenue and Navajo Street,” the department said on Twitter.

They added: “This appears to be a tragic accident. There are no further updates.”

Family members and neighbours confirmed the identity of the boy to KSL-TV as seven-year-old Kaisen Dam.

The boy’s grandparents told the broadcaster how much they loved him and how friendly and sweet he was.

The Independent has reached out to SLCFD for further information.