Texas House report slams ‘systemic failures and egregious poor decision making’ in Uvalde massacre response

Officers waited a staggering 77 minutes before they entered the classroom and shot Salvador Ramos dead

Rachel Sharp
Sunday 17 July 2022 19:20
Comments
<p>Surveillance footage of law enforcement officers on the scene </p>

Surveillance footage of law enforcement officers on the scene

A damning Texas House committee report has found that “systemic failures and egregious poor decision making” from almost all authorities involved hampered the response to the Uvalde mass shooting where 19 innocent students and two teachers were brutally murdered.

Multiple failures are cited, including the overall law enforcement response, the Uvalde school system, the shooter’s family and social media platforms.

The long-awaited report into the events of 24 May at Robb Elementary School was first shared with the family members of the victims on Sunday morning.

It comes as questions have mounted over the law enforcement response on the day as officers waited a staggering 77 minutes before they entered the classroom and shot gunman Salvador Ramos dead.

It details the findings of an investigation by a Texas House committee tasked with probing both the mass shooting and the response of multiple entities to what happened.

