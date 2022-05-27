Uvalde police stopped Border Patrol SWAT team from entering school sooner: report
Elite Border Patrol team arrived nearly 40 minutes before gunman killed
Members of the Uvalde Police Department temporarily kept the elite team of Border Patrol commandos who ultimately killed Salvador Ramos from entering Robb Elementary School, The New York Times reports, citing unnamed government sources.
Specially trained agents with the force’s Bortac SWAT team drove from the US-Mexico border to assist responding officers in Uvalde.
They arrived between noon and 12.10, nearly 40 minutes before the 18-year-old gunman was killed by law enforcement.
The group was baffled why local officers told them to temporarily stay, according to the Times, and unsure why the Uvalde PD’s own SWAT team was not already on the scene.
Bortac agents with ballistic shields were ultimately able to get inside the classroom where Ramos was hiding and fatally shoot him.
The Independent has reached out to Uvalde PD for comment.
It’s the latest sign of a tactical failure at the school that saw police take more than an hour to stop Ramos from the time they first encountered him.
This is a breaking news story and will be updated with new information.
