Google showcases artwork of Uvalde school shooting massacre victim

Alithia Haven Ramirez wanted to study art in Paris, her family said

Gino Spocchia
Monday 18 July 2022 18:11
<p>An drawing submitted by Alithia Haven Ramirez to Google’s annual drawing competition for children </p>

An drawing submitted by Alithia Haven Ramirez to Google’s annual drawing competition for children

(Google )

The artwork of a Uvalde school shooting victim has been honoured by Google with a page dedicated to the Robb Elementary School pupil.

Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10, was among 21 victims of the mass shooting that took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on 19 May.

Before her death, Alithia had entered Google’s annual drawing competition for children, Doodle for Google, which gives school-age children a chance to have their artwork showcased on the search engine’s homepage.

In memory of Altithia, the company published a dedicated page last week to her and her fellow classmates who were killed during the massacre.

A Google spokesperson said the former pupil’s story and art “profoundly touched” the company and that Google “wanted to honour her family’s request to share her unique talents”, Fox7 Austin reported on Saturday.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of victims and to the community of Uvalde, Texas,” a message on the page dedicated to Alithia reads.

“In Alithia Ramirez’s 2022 Doodle for Google submission, she described her desire to show the world her art and everything she can do, and we’re committed to honouring those wishes and her legacy.”

Alithia Ramirez, 10, was confirmed by family members on Facebook to be one of the 19 children killed in the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on Tuesday.

(Facebook)

The statement continues: “Her story and art profoundly touched us, and we wanted to honour her family’s request to share her unique talents that were so tragically taken as a result of senseless violence.”

A quote attributed to Alithia is displayed below the drawing and reads: “I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art.”

The drawing by Alithia Haven Ramirez

(Google)

In her obituary, Alithia’s family describes her as “smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving young lady who dreamt of attending Art School in Paris”, KXAN reported.

Two teachers were also among the dead while the remainder of the victims were fourth-grade children.

A report into the police response in Uvalde published on Sunday said “responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the attack.

