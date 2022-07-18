Google showcases artwork of Uvalde school shooting massacre victim
Alithia Haven Ramirez wanted to study art in Paris, her family said
The artwork of a Uvalde school shooting victim has been honoured by Google with a page dedicated to the Robb Elementary School pupil.
Alithia Haven Ramirez, 10, was among 21 victims of the mass shooting that took place at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, on 19 May.
Before her death, Alithia had entered Google’s annual drawing competition for children, Doodle for Google, which gives school-age children a chance to have their artwork showcased on the search engine’s homepage.
In memory of Altithia, the company published a dedicated page last week to her and her fellow classmates who were killed during the massacre.
A Google spokesperson said the former pupil’s story and art “profoundly touched” the company and that Google “wanted to honour her family’s request to share her unique talents”, Fox7 Austin reported on Saturday.
“Our deepest condolences go out to the family and friends of victims and to the community of Uvalde, Texas,” a message on the page dedicated to Alithia reads.
“In Alithia Ramirez’s 2022 Doodle for Google submission, she described her desire to show the world her art and everything she can do, and we’re committed to honouring those wishes and her legacy.”
The statement continues: “Her story and art profoundly touched us, and we wanted to honour her family’s request to share her unique talents that were so tragically taken as a result of senseless violence.”
A quote attributed to Alithia is displayed below the drawing and reads: “I want the world to see my art and show the world what I can do, I want people to be happy when they see my passion in art.”
In her obituary, Alithia’s family describes her as “smart, talented, reliable, extremely loving young lady who dreamt of attending Art School in Paris”, KXAN reported.
Two teachers were also among the dead while the remainder of the victims were fourth-grade children.
A report into the police response in Uvalde published on Sunday said “responders failed to adhere to their active shooter training, and they failed to prioritize saving innocent lives over their own safety” during the attack.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies