Watch live as New York’s Times Square hosts weddings and proposals for Valentines Day

Watch live as couples gather in Times Square, New York, on Valentine's Day (14 February).

Once again this year, New Yorkers and visitors alike can declare their love and celebrate their relationships at the Crossroads of the World through surprise proposals and weddings in the heart of the city, and a Vow Renewal Ceremony on Duffy Square's iconic Red Steps.

According to the Times Square website, a set of lucky lovers will also be surprised with a Valentine’s Day gift that they won’t see coming and won’t soon forget: a surprise marriage proposal that appears on the iconic American Eagle billboard.

All of the festivities will overlook the winning ice sculpture from the third annual Winter Ice Sculpture Show that took place on 3 February on Governors Island by artist Lovie Pignata for Smitten.

The winning sculpture depicts two cosy mittens with knit details touching to form a heart, referencing the beginning stages of love in the cold winter season.