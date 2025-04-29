Vancouver attack latest: Suspect named and charged with murder after 11 killed in car-ramming attack
Canadian police call incident ‘darkest day in Vancouver’s history’
A man has been charged with murder over the car-ramming attack at a festival in Vancouver that killed 11 people, including a five-year-old.
At least 20 other people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival at 8pm on Saturday.
Teacher and school counsellor Kira Salim has been identified as one of the 11 people killed. She worked at two schools in the New Westminster School District southeast of Vancouver, the district said in a statement issued on Monday, describing how her work and “great spirit” changed lives.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, according to the Vancouver Police Department. More charges are expected, officials said.
Earlier, the city’s interim police chief Steve Rai said the man arrested over the incident was known to law enforcement and mental health professionals before the incident.
Mr Rai said the man in custody had “a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health” as police remained confident the incident was not an act of terrorism.
He called the incident the “darkest day in Vancouver’s history” and said it would be a “watershed moment” for operational changes in the city’s police department.
Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney said the nation was left “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” and cancelled final rallies in Calgary, Richmond and British Columbia ahead of the federal election on Monday.
Witnesses describe leaping out of the way
Eyewitnesses have described leaping out of the way when the car ploughed into the crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival.
Carayn Nulada said that she pulled her granddaughter and grandson off the street and used her body to shield them from the SUV. She said her daughter made a narrow escape.
"The car hit her arm, and she fell down, but she got up, looking for us, because she is scared," said Ms Nulada, who described children screaming and victims lying on the ground or wedged under vehicles.
Nulada was at Vancouver General Hospital on Sunday morning, trying to learn about her brother, who was run down in the attack and suffered multiple broken bones.
Doctors identified him by presenting the family with his wedding ring in a pill bottle and said that he was stable but would need surgery.
James Cruzat, a Vancouver business owner, was at the celebration. He heard a car engine rev and then "a loud noise, like a loud bang" that he initially thought might be a gunshot.
"We saw people on the road crying. Others were like running, shouting or even screaming, asking for help," Mr Cruzat said.
Suspect detained by bystanders
Interim Police Chief Steve Rai said the suspect was arrested after initially being apprehended by bystanders.
Video circulating on social media showed a young man in a black hoodie with his back against a chain-link fence, alongside a security guard and surrounded by bystanders screaming and swearing at him.
"I'm sorry," the man said, holding his hand to his head. Rai declined to comment on the video.
The man accused of driving into festival goers in Vancouver over the weekend killing 11 people had a history of mental health issues after his brother’s murder last year, police have said.
Police identified the suspect as Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, and charged him with eight counts of second-degree murder after a black Audi Q7 SUV was driven into a Filipino heritage festival at around 8pm on Saturday night. The “mass casualty event” at the Lapu Lapu festival near East 43rd Avenue and Fraser Street also injured more than 20 people.
Lo was apprehended by bystanders at the scene, who detained him until police arrived and arrested him. “The charge assessment is ongoing and further charges are anticipated,” the police said.
Filipino community was honouring a national hero
Vancouver had more than 38,600 residents of Filipino heritage in 2021, representing 5.9 per cent of the city's total population, according to Statistics Canada, the agency that conducts the national census.
The organisers of the Vancouver event, which was in its second year, said Lapu-Lapu "represents the soul of native resistance, a powerful force that helped shape the Filipino identity in the face of colonization".
British Columbia Premier David Eby said the province will not let the tragedy define the celebration. He urged people to channel their rage into helping those affected.
"I don't think there is a British Columbian that hasn't been touched in some way by the Filipino community," he said. "You can't go to a place that delivers and not meet a member of that community in the long-term care home or hospitals, childcare or schools. This is a community that gives and gives and yesterday was a celebration of their culture."
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. issued a statement saying that the Philippine Consulate in Vancouver would work with Canadian authorities to ensure the attack is thoroughly investigated, and that the victims and their families are supported.
Assault reminiscent of deadly attack seven years ago
The assault was reminiscent of a deadly attack in 2018.
Then, a man used a van to kill 10 pedestrians in Toronto.
Incident may change how Canadian police approach future events
Officials will review the situation, and it may change how they approach such events, police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.
"This was intended to be a safe, fun, family-friendly community block party for people to celebrate their community and culture," Addison said. "The actions of one person stole that away from them."
Investigators gather evidence on Monday
Investigators were seen collecting evidence at the scene on Monday.
They had executed a search warrant at a Vancouver property, police spokesperson Sgt. Steve Addison said.
Investigators were also going through bystander video from the scene.
Eyewitness says sounds of people screaming and bodies hitting vehicle will never leave his mind
An eyewitness has said hearing the sounds of people screaming and bodies hitting the vehicle in the Vancouver attack will never leave his mind.
Kris Pangilinan, who brought his pop-up clothing and lifestyle booth to the festival, saw the vehicle roll slowly past a barricade before the driver accelerated in an area packed with people after a concert.
"He slammed on the gas, barrelled through the crowd," Mr Pangilinan said. "It looked like a bowling ball hitting bowling pins and all the pins are flying into the air."
Mother and daughter recount seeing damaged SUV and bodies on ground
A mother and daughter have recounted seeing the damaged SUV and bodies on the ground after the attack in Vancouver over the weekend.
Nathaly Nairn and her 15-year-old daughter carried flowers to one of the vigils after attending the festival on Saturday.
"Something really dark happened last night," Ms Nairn said as she and her daughter wiped away tears.
