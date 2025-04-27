Vancouver festival crash latest: Death toll rises to 11 after car-ramming attack as suspect ‘known to police’
Canadian police called the incident the ‘darkest day in Vancouver’s history’
Vancouver’s interim police chief Steve Rai has said the death toll has risen to 11 and more could still die following a car-ramming attack.
At least 20 people were injured and 11 have died after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival in Vancouver at 8pm on Saturday.
A 30-year-old man from Vancouver was arrested at the scene, who police say was known to them and mental health professionals before the incident.
He said the man in custody has had “a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health” as he said police remained confident the incident was not an act of terrorism.
Mr Rai called the incident the “darkest day in Vancouver’s history” and said it would be a “watershed moment” for operational changes in the city’s police department.
Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney has said the nation was left “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” and cancelled final rallies in Calgary, Richmond and British Columbia ahead of the federal election on Monday.
Black Eyed Peas star Apl de Ap, who DJ'd at the festival, breaks his silence
Filipino-American musician Apl de Ap had been DJing at the Lapu Lapu party where 11 people were killed in a car-ramming attack.
He spoke on social media to say his heart was broken for the victims of the families and everyone affected by the “tragedy”.
You can read his full statement below:
'We are grieving', says Canadian-Filipino representative
RJ Aquino, chair of the community advocacy group Filipino BC, has said the community was ‘grieving’ following a car-ramming attack which killed 11 people at a Lapu Lapu day festival.
“The community will feel this for a long time," Aquino told reporters.
“We want to tell everybody that we're grieving. We want to tell everybody that we see and hear the support from around the world at this point.”
The Lapu Lapu block party was taking place in Vancouver's Sunset neighborhood, in celebration of Philippine national hero.
Vancouver Lapu-Lapu festival incident: everything we know so far
- A black Audi SUV charged into a crowd of people who had gathered to attend a Lapu-Lapu day festival, celebrating Filipino culture and community, at a school at 8pm on Saturday night.
- Police have said that 11 people have died so far with expectations that the death toll could rise over the next few days and weeks.
- Victims were a mix of male and female, including young people.
- Prime minister Mark Carney has said that more than 20 people were injured.
- Police arrested a man in his thirties at the scene of the crime, who had been apprehended by bystanders.
- He is currently in police custody as the main suspect and is known to police and mental health professionals from previous interactions.
- Police are adamant that the incident was not an act of terrorism.
In pictures: the moment police arrived to the scene after the car-ramming accident in Vancouver
What is Lapu Lapu Day?
Lapu Lapu day is a Filipino celebration of Datu Lapu-Lapu, an Indigenous Visayan Chieftain from Mactan, Philippines.
According to the street party’s website, Lapu-Lapu is a considered the first national hero of the Philippines.
He is described as an “enduring symbol of unwavering resistance and indomitable spirit during the Age of Exploration,” and “the first to rise against the tide of Spanish colonisation”.
In pictures: police investigation continues after 'darkest day in Vancouver's history'
Canada PM cancels final election day rallies after Vancouver tragedy
Mark Carney has cancelled the final election day rallies in Calgary, Richmond and British Columbia as tragedy hits Vancouver.
The federal elections are due to take place tomorrow.
Justin Trudeau shares condolences following Lapu-Lapu incident
Former prime minister Justin Trudeau has shared his condolences following the death of nine people in Vancouver.
“My heart goes out to the loved ones of all the victims of the tragic attack at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver.
“I join all Canadians in standing with the Filipino community at this difficult time.”
'This has been the darkest day in Vancouver's history' says police chief
Police chief Steve Rai reflected on the influence of this incident on Vancouver Police, saying it changed the landscape going forward.
He called the incident the “darkest day in Vancouver's history” and said it would be a “watershed moment” for operational changes.
The news conference has now ended.
Hundreds of police officers working on police investigation
A police investigation is ongoing into the Lapu-Lapu festival incident in which 11 people have been killed.
Police chief Steve Rai said more than 100 police officers were working on the case.
He said in a police conference: “They have been providing comfort to the injured, interviewing eyewitnesses and collecting key pieces of evidence from throughout the crime scene.”
