Vancouver attack latest: Suspect named and charged with murder after 11 killed in car-ramming attack
Canadian police called the incident the ‘darkest day in Vancouver’s history’
A man has been charged with murder over the car-ramming attack at a festival in Vancouver that killed 11 people, including a five-year-old.
At least 20 other people were injured after a car ploughed into a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Day festival at 8pm on Saturday.
Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, according to the Vancouver Police Department. More charges are expected, officials said.
Earlier, the city’s interim police chief Steve Rai said the man arrested over the incident was known to law enforcement and mental health professionals before the incident.
Mr Rai said the man in custody had “a significant history of interactions with police and healthcare professionals related to mental health” as police remained confident the incident was not an act of terrorism.
He called the incident the “darkest day in Vancouver’s history” and said it would be a “watershed moment” for operational changes in the city’s police department.
Canada’s prime minister Mark Carney said the nation was left “shocked, devastated and heartbroken” and cancelled final rallies in Calgary, Richmond and British Columbia ahead of the federal election on Monday.
Trudeau shares condolences following Vancouver attack
Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has shared his condolences following the attack in Vancouver which has left 11 people dead and others fighting for life in hospital.
“My heart goes out to the loved ones of all the victims of the tragic attack at the Lapu Lapu Festival in Vancouver,” he wrote on X.
“I join all Canadians in standing with the Filipino community at this difficult time.”
What we know so far about the car attack
Around 8pm on Saturday, a black SUV ploughed into a crowd at the Lapu-Lapu Filipino festival in Vancouver, killing 11 people. Here’s what we know so far.
- Kai-Ji Adam Lo, 30, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, and Vancouver police said more charges were possible.
- Victims range in age from five to 65, police said, with not all victims identified yet.
- Vancouver police say the number of dead could rise in coming days and weeks, with some of the 20 injured people in a critical condition.
- Investigators have ruled out terrorism as a motive, saying Lo had “a significant history” of interactions with police and mental health professionals
- Police chief Steve Rai said it was the “darkest day in Vancouver's history”.
- The attack comes ahead of a federal election, with Canadians set to head to the polls within hours.
Canadians prepare to go to the polls following attack
Canadians will start heading to the polls in a few hours, following Vancouver’s “darkest day” with 11 people dead and more than 20 injured in the car-ramming attack on the weekend.
Prime Minister Mark Carney cancelled the last rallies of the election campaign on Sunday in Calgary, Richmond and British Colombia following the tragedy, though he went ahead with smaller events in Edmonton and Saskatoon, Canada’s Globe and Mail reports.
Conservative leader Pierre Poilievre continued campaigning, but added a visit to a Filipino church on Sunday morning. On social media, he shared images and videos of rallies in Peterborough, Carleton and Ottowa.
Mr Poilievre said he spoke with Vancouver Mayore Ken Sim, Premier David Eby and Philippine Consul General Gina Jamoralin following the attack.
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh scrapped nearly all his pre-election day events.
Shaken locals lay flowers for victims
Shaken festival attendees and locals have laid flowers at a makeshift memorial to the victims of the car ramming attack in Vancouver.
Nathaly Nairn and her 15-year-old daughter carried flowers to one of the vigils. They had attended the festival on Saturday, and Nairn recounted seeing the damaged SUV and bodies on the ground.
"Something really dark happened last night," Nairn said, as she and her daughter wiped away tears.
Emily Daniels also brought a bouquet. "It's sad. Really sad," she said. "I can't believe something like this could happen so close to home."
In case you missed it: Canadian PM says families are living a nightmare following attack
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said families of the victims are “living every family’s nightmare” as he offers condolences following the car-ramming attack.
Victims range in age from five to 65, while more remain critical
The 11 people killed in the car-ramming incident range in age from five to 65, officials said, while warning the death toll could rise further with other victims critically injured.
Vancouver police said the victims were a mix of male and female, including young people.
More than 20 were injured, some critcally, authorities said, after the black SUV sped down a closed street at 8pm local time on Saturday and hit people attending the Lapu Lapu Day Festival.
Vancouver Mayor Kenneth Sim said the city had "suffered its darkest day."
"I know many of us are fearful and feel uneasy," said the mayor. "I know it's hard to feel this way right now, but Vancouver is still a safe city."
The driver, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, aged 30, has since been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder, with more charges expected to follow.
In pictures: Community lays flowers at vigil for victims
Hundreds of people have laid flowers at a makeshift memorial during a candlelit vigil for victims of the car ramming attack.
Prime Minister lights candles at makeshift memorial
Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has lit a candle at a makeshift memorial for the victims of the attack.
In a picture shared on X, Mr Carney is kneeling to light a candle in front of hundreds of bunches of flowers laid out near the scene where a car drove into a crowd at the Lapu Lapu Festival.
“In Vancouver tonight, we laid flowers in memory of the victims of the devastating Lapu Lapu festival attack,” Mr Carney wrote.
“In this incredibly difficult moment, we will comfort the grieving, care for one another, and unite in common purpose.”
Philippine president expresses sympathy for victims
Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr issued a statement expressing sympathy with the victims and their families.
“The Philippine Consulate General in Vancouver is working with Canadian authorities to ensure that the incident will be thoroughly investigated, and that the victims and their families are supported and consoled," he said.
The Philippine government is coordinating with local police to gather more details about victims and the investigation, while the Vancouver consulate has established a hotline for families, presidential palace press officer Claire Castro told reporters in Manila this morning.
