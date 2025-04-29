Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman who came to Canada in search of a better life and a mother, father and their little girl are among the 11 people killed in the Vancouver festival attack.

A black SUV plowed into crowds who had gathered for a Filipino street festival in the city on Saturday evening, with casualties aged from five years-old to 65. More than a dozen people were also injured in the attack with many taken to hospital.

A 30-year-old man, Kai-Ji Adam Lo, has been charged with eight counts of second-degree murder over the incident as investigations into the tragedy ongoing.

open image in gallery Liberal Leader Mark Carney at a vigil on Sunday ( AP )

Below are some of the people who were killed or injured in the attack, as families and friends raise funds to help their recovery or support their loved ones with funerals.

Parents and five-year-old daughter killed

open image in gallery Richard Le, Linh Hoang and their five-year-old daughter Katie Le were all killed on Saturday ( GoFundMe )

Richard Le, a dedicated father and real estate professional and his wife Linh Hoang, a mother known for her “kindness and gentle spirit” were killed after the SUV drove into the crowd.

Their five-year-old daughter Katie also died, Richard Le’s brother Toan Le said in a GoFundMe post. His loved one said that his 16-year-old nephew Andy was the family’s sole survivor because “at the last moment, he decided to stay home to finish his homework instead of attending the event with his family.”

Toan said his brother had “devoted his life to teaching young people the values of sportsmanship and team spirit” as a badminton and tennis coach, while Linh had been planning a visit to see her family in Vietnam. Toan said his niece was just about to graduate from kindergarten.

“She was vibrant, joyful, and full of life,” he said. “We hope you cherish your loved ones every single day, as Andy and many others no longer have that chance.”

Woman who came to Canada for a better life

open image in gallery Tributes have been paid to Rizza Azzir ( GoFundMe )

A woman who was killed in the attack has been remembered as “the sweetest soul”, who was a “kind-hearted and hardworking person”.

Rizza Azzir had moved to Winnipeg with her husband from the Philippines “in search of a better life”, her sister Shelby Anne Marie Pacumio wrote on a GoFundMe appeal.

Ms Pacumio shared details of her sister on the online fundraiser, trying to raise money to return her Ms Azzir’s body home. So far the family has raised over $43,000 (CAD), more than double the $20,000 goal.

“We are mourning the tragic and unexpected loss of my dear cousin, Rizza, a loving wife, devoted sister, and cherished loved one to so many,” Ms Pacumio wrote.

“To know Rizza was to truly love her. She was the sweetest soul, kind-hearted, humble, and hardworking person. We are doing everything we can to reunite Rizza with her loved ones back home in the Philippines, to lay her to rest with the family who raised her and loved her deeply,”

Luis AP, another relative, said on Facebook that the funds raised would help Ms Azzir’s family with funeral and other urgent expenses.

“Any help, big or small, would mean the world. Thank you for your prayers, love, and support.”

Tributes to teacher-counsellor who was ‘full of light, joy’

open image in gallery Kira Salim was a “valued member of the community”, colleagues said ( GoFundMe )

A school district has paid tribute to teacher-counsellor Kira Salim, who lost their life in the attack.

In a statement, New Westminster Schools said: “It is with profound sadness that we share news that Kira Salim, teacher-counsellor at Fraser River Middle School and New Westminster Secondary School, was among those who lost their lives in the April 26 Lapu Lapu Day tragedy.

“Kira was a valued member of our community whose wisdom and care for our middle and secondary school students had a powerful impact. Their work, and the great spirit they brought to it, changed lives.

“The loss of our friend and colleague has left us all shocked and heartbroken. We extend our deepest condolences to Kira’s family, friends, and all who were fortunate to know them.”

Patricia Avelino said she met Kira almost 20 years ago, and reconnected a few years ago in Canada. She is now raising money in a GoFundMe for Kira’s partner.

“Kira was a person full of light, joy, and deeply loved by friends, family, and colleagues,” Ms Avelino added. “Their departure leaves an immense void.”

Mother killed while her son tried to save her

open image in gallery Helgi Bjarnason pictured with his mother Maria Victoria (Vicky) Bjarnason shortly before the incident ( GoFundMe )

Maria Victoria (Vicky) Bjarnason was visiting her sons from the Philippines, and had gone to the Lapu Lapu festival when she and her 27-year-old son Helgi Bjarnason were hit by the SUV.

Helgi’s brother Kristjan Bjarnason said on Facebook that Vicky had been a “big part of raising” him as a stepmother. In a GoFundMe he started for Helgi, Kristjan said Vicky had been due to return home later that same day.

“Helgi was holding his mother's hand and attempted to pull her away from the car, but unfortunately she was ripped away from him and tragically killed,” he said.

“Helgi was also hit by the car and sustained injuries including a broken leg, for which he was rushed to hospital for surgery. Helgi's friend was also hit by the car and tragically killed.”

Kristjan said Helgi and their brother Thor were experiencing an “unimaginable loss”.

“They wish to take their mother back home to the Philippines for a proper memorial service where she can lay to rest surrounded by her family,” he said.

‘Kind-hearted and beautiful soul’ among those killed

open image in gallery Jendhel May Sico was killed at the festival ( GoFundMe )

Jendhel May Sico was her sister Maydhel Sico’s “best friend”. She was also among those killed on Saturday during the Filipino festival.

“Jendhel was kind-hearted with a beautiful soul. She lived her life to the fullest. She always had a smile on her face and everyone who knows her would agree that she brought positivity to everyone she met,” Maydhel said in a GoFundMe.

Sharing the GoFundMe she created on Facebook, Maydhel Sico said it was heartbreaking to be in this position.

“We’ve never imagined to lose my sister this early in life,” she said.

Help for the injured

open image in gallery Candles sit near flowers and other objects left by community members at the makeshift memorial ( REUTERS )

Relatives of people who were injured in the incident are also appealing for help.

Mary Nor De La Cruz said both her brother Val De La Cruz and his son Jeb, who is almost two, had suffered multiple fractures and were fighting for their lives in hospital.

“Val is a devoted and loving father, whose world revolves around his son. His bond with Jeb is unbreakable — he cherishes every moment spent with his little boy,” she said, in a GoFundMe appeal to help the family with medical expenses.

“Jeb is a sweet, easygoing, and remarkably intelligent baby, always eager to explore and learn new things. His bright curiosity and gentle nature light up the lives of everyone around him.”

Mary said her brother was his family’s sole provider, and the money raised would go towards their care and the support of his wife and their five-month-old daughter.

In an update, she said her brother had been transferred to a High Acuity Unit and was “showing signs of improvement”, but Jeb remained in intensive care.

“His condition is still critical, and he continues to be closely monitored,” she said. So far the appeal has raised over $100,000, again more than double the target.

Relatives were also trying to raise money for Roland Nulada, who was also injured in the incident.

His sister Pinky Nulada said Roland had attended the festival to share his Filipino heritage, but is now in hospital suffering from serious injuries that will require ongoing treatment.