Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Lucky pull: Gambler wins $1.8 million on $5 bet from slot machine at Vegas airport

The lucky slot machine player made the bet on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s machine by the D Gates at Harry Reid International Airport

Michelle Del Rey
in Washington, D.C.
Thursday 29 May 2025 00:50 BST
Comments
Gambler wins $1.8 million on $5 bet from slot machine at Vegas airport
Gambler wins $1.8 million on $5 bet from slot machine at Vegas airport (Harry Reid International Airport/X)

A lucky Las Vegas tourist hit the jackpot after turning a $5 bet into $1.8m while playing the slots at the city’s airport.

The slot player defied the long odds on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s machine by the D Gates at Harry Reid International Airport on May 24.

The total winnings came out to $1,816,404.94. Officials did not release the identity of the individual or additional information.

In another bet this month, a California visitor left a casino with a huge prize after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

The slots player walked away $416,949 richer on Friday after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The visitor had reportedly made a $1.75 bet around 10.20 p.m. on May 23.

The players are defying the odds. The chances of winning big on slot machines are some of the worst, with a one-in-5,000 to one-in-about-34-million chance of taking home the top prize with a maximum coin play.

The biggest ever slots win took place in March 2003, when a 25-year-old software engineer from Los Angeles won $39.7 million playing the Megabucks slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino.

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in