Lucky pull: Gambler wins $1.8 million on $5 bet from slot machine at Vegas airport
The lucky slot machine player made the bet on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s machine by the D Gates at Harry Reid International Airport
A lucky Las Vegas tourist hit the jackpot after turning a $5 bet into $1.8m while playing the slots at the city’s airport.
The slot player defied the long odds on a Wheel of Fortune Gold Spin Triple Red Hot 7s machine by the D Gates at Harry Reid International Airport on May 24.
The total winnings came out to $1,816,404.94. Officials did not release the identity of the individual or additional information.
In another bet this month, a California visitor left a casino with a huge prize after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal.
Winner winner chicken dinner! A lucky traveler hit $1.8 MILLION jackpot on Wheel of Fortune in the D Gates over the weekend! 💸✈️ #lasvegas #jackpot #LASAirport pic.twitter.com/v2fZS3ULaR— Harry Reid International Airport (@LASairport) May 27, 2025
The slots player walked away $416,949 richer on Friday after hitting a Wheel of Fortune progressive slot machine jackpot at the Fremont, according to a Boyd Gaming spokesperson. The visitor had reportedly made a $1.75 bet around 10.20 p.m. on May 23.
The players are defying the odds. The chances of winning big on slot machines are some of the worst, with a one-in-5,000 to one-in-about-34-million chance of taking home the top prize with a maximum coin play.
The biggest ever slots win took place in March 2003, when a 25-year-old software engineer from Los Angeles won $39.7 million playing the Megabucks slot machine at the Excalibur Hotel and Casino.
