Vegas churchgoers report religious ‘miracle’ appearing during mass

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parishioners at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Las Vegas say they experienced what they believe was a miracule during a holiday mass celebrating Our Lady of Guadalupe Day.

The reported sighting occurred during the special service, when several worshippers noticed what they described as a face appearing in the wrinkles of a piece of fabric displayed in the sanctuary.

Father Edmund Nnadozie said he did not initially see the image from his position at the front of the church, while parishioners began taking out their phones and recording it.

However, after looking more closely, he said he could see what others were describing.

“I looked at it, I’m like, ‘Oh, wait a minute,’ I looked at it again, and that was the face of, you know, it’s Our Lady,” Nnadozie told Fox5 Vegas about the footage.

open image in gallery Parishioners at St. Thomas More Catholic Church in Las Vegas say they saw a face appear in fabric at the altar during an Our Lady of Guadalupe Day Mass ( Fox5 Vegas )

The reported image appeared around December 12, coinciding with Our Lady of Guadalupe Day, a feast day in the Catholic Church.

This day honors the Virgin Mary’s 1531 apparition to St. Juan Diego in Mexico, when she is said to have miraculously left her image on his tilma, a Mexican cloak.

Celebrated across Mexico, the U.S., and beyond, the day is celebrated by festive Masses, colorful processions, traditional music, and dancing, symbolizing faith, hope, and Mexican cultural identity.

Nnadozie suggested that the timing of the image might carry deep spiritual significance rather than being a mere coincidence.

“I think maybe Our Lady was sending a message to us, ‘Hey, I’m still around, I know today is a celebration of my day, and I can still show myself,’” Nnadozie told Fox5 Vegas.

Parishioner Ben Yzaguirre told the outlet that the image was hard to miss as people started whispering and pointing to the fabric.

open image in gallery The image appeared around December 12, coinciding with Our Lady of Guadalupe Day, which honors the Virgin Mary’s 1531 apparition to St. Juan Diego in Mexico ( Fox5 Vegas )

“I took a picture of it and thought, ‘that’s really kind of neat and cool’,” Yzaguirre said. “I believe it’s a miracle, a sign from heaven, it’s beautiful to see, and I’m glad I was able to be a part of that.”

Nnadozie hopes that people are cherishing the significance of the moment during the holiday season.

“God chooses when a miracle happens, and a miracle can happen in Las Vegas,” Nnadozie said.

Yzaguirre and parishioners, according to the outlet, said the experience brought comfort and a sense of togetherness, whether or not it was a miracle.

“Sometimes the world or the community needs these things as well, and it’s not just for us to keep to ourselves,” Yzaguirre said.