Vegas’ oldest hotel ditches live table games: ‘we couldn’t be more excited’

Las Vegas’s oldest hotel is replacing all of its tables using real cards and dealers and replacing them with electronic gaming versions.

The Golden Gate Hotel & Casino is "reimagining" its casino floor and, in a Downtown Vegas first, removing live dealers, according to Circa Resort & Casino CEO Derek Stevens.

"Big changes are coming to the Golden Gate, and we couldn’t be more excited. As the oldest hotel in Las Vegas, we’ve always embraced the future, and now we’re reimagining our casino floor with a high-energy electronic table games pit unlike anything downtown has seen," Stevens said in his statement.

The workers who will be displaced by the change are being offered roles at other company casinos, or the chance to try something new within the organization.

Guests at Las Vegas’s oldest hotel will not longer be playing with real cards or dealers, the company announced. ( Getty Images )

"All of our table games team members at the Golden Gate are being offered roles at Circa or the D, or the opportunity to explore new departments within the company," Stevens wrote.

He promised "more excitement, faster gameplay, and all the newest machines" on the 118-year-old casino’s floor.

It’s unclear exactly when the change will go into effect.

While casinos have long featured electronic games like slot machines and video poker, most major venues also have live tables for poker, blackjack, roulette, craps, and other games.

Most casinos — if they have electronic table games at all — have them alongside traditional tables with human dealers. Last year, the Silver Sevens, which is an off-Strip Vegas casino, moved to hybrid tables that have a human dealer but do not use chips and use a terminal for placing bets.

In 2021, the Resorts Casino & Hotel in Atlantic City introduced a slew of electronic table games to its floor, though those games exist alongside other live casino games.