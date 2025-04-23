Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The mother of a middle school-aged child stormed into a Las Vegas classroom and threatened to kill a teacher after she allegedly called her daughter “slow.”

The incident came to light when Abraham Camejo, a concerned father, brought up the March 28 incident at Bailey Middle School during a Clark County School District Bond Oversight Committee meeting.

"As a father, I can't sit here and not prepare to protect our students,” he said on Tuesday.

According to emails he shared, obtained by KSNV, the parent entered the school’s campus during instructional time and threatened to shoot and kill the teacher for insulting her child.

The mother also threatened another student in the class before she was escorted out of the room.

"She spent 20 minutes in the parking lot telling us how she would put the school on hard lockdown, and even mentioned that our school was way too easy to gain access," Camejo read from the emails.

He and other parents are requesting that the district expedite the process of constructing a gate that is currently set to be completed by early 2027. Some district officials have been asking for a gate at the school since 2020.

Dr Eva White, who previously served on the school’s organizational team, said campus officials had told her they were working to bump up security at the school.

One middle school parent, Cindy Lopez, told the outlet she only recently learned about the incident.

“It scares me to be honest, because it could have been towards a student here,” she said. "I feel like the fence would help out a lot so that this incident wouldn't happen again, or to you know, a student."

The Independent has emailed the district for comment.

In a statement to the TV station, a spokesperson said the district is working on security measures and establishing a single point of entry to the school.

District officials also submitted a warrant against the parent to police for disturbance of a school and threats to a school employee.