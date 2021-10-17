A close ally of Venezuelan president Nicolas Maduro has been extradited to the United States on money laundering charges, throwing negotiations aiming to ease the country’s political crisis into disarray.

Prosecutors believe that Colombian businessman Alex Saab, who was arrested in June 2020 when his plane stopped in Cape Verde to refuel, could be the most significant witness ever about corruption in the South American nation. His laywers said the charges are “politically motivated”.

The 49-year-old Venezuelan envoy is due to make his initial appearance at court in Miami on Monday, a US Justice Department spokesperson said, in a move welcomed by the country’s Washington-backed opposition leader Juan Guaido, who also claims to be president.

But the Venezuelan government reacted furiously to his extradition from the mid-Atlantic archipelago, which it labelled a “kidnapping”, appearing to upend months of quiet diplomacy with US president Joe Biden’s new administration.

In retaliation, Mr Maduro’s government said it would not travel to Mexico City on Sunday for the latest round of internationally-mediated negotiations with Mr Guaido’s opposition, in a move that could delay any further easing of US sanctions, which have exacerbated Venezuela’s dire economic collapse.

Venezuelan security forces also rounded up six American oil executives previously held under house arrest and took them into prison.

Known as the Citgo 6, the former executives at the Houston subsidiary of Venezuelan state oil company PDVSA were arrested in Caracas in 2017 and are serving long sentences on what Washington believes are trumped-up charges.

Families of the men expressed frustration with both governments. “The fact that Mr Saab is in the US before my father is a disgrace,” said Cristina Vadell, who told The New York Times that her 62-year-old father, Tomeu Vadell, had been taken to the infamous El Helicoide prison in Caracas.

Their return to prison after six months of house arrest is “additional proof that these Americans are held hostage”, Ms Vadell said, urging the Biden administration “to recognise this and win their release immediately”.

American authorities have been targeting Mr Saab for years in the belief that he can unlock the mystery of how Venezuela has been selling gold and tankers full of crude oil in violation of US sanctions.

They also believe he holds numerous secrets about how Mr Maduro, his family and his top aides allegedly siphoned off millions of dollars in government contracts for food and housing amid widespread hunger in oil-rich Venezuela.

Federal prosecutors in Miami indicted Mr Saab in 2019 on money-laundering charges connected to an alleged bribery scheme that pocketed more than $350m (£255m) from a low-income housing project for the Venezuelan government.

Separately, Mr Saab was sanctioned by the Trump administration for allegedly utilising a worldwide network of shell companies to hide huge profits from no-bid, overvalued food contracts obtained through bribes and favours.

The Trump administration alleged that some of Mr Saab’s contracts were obtained by paying bribes to the adult children of Venezuelan first lady Cilia Flores. Commonly known as los chamos – “the kids” – in Venezuela, they are under investigation in Miami for allegedly forming part of a scheme to siphon $1.2bn (£880m) from Venezuela's state-owned oil company, according to two people familiar with the probe.

But the Venezuelan government, which insists that Mr Saab was acting as an envoy on a humanitarian mission during his arrest en route to Iran, said his extradition “sets a dangerous precedent for international law”.

World news in pictures Show all 50 1 /50 World news in pictures World news in pictures 16 October 2021 Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan and outgoing German chancellor Angela Merkel on their final official meeting in Istanbul Turkish Presidential Press/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 15 October 2021 Hot air balloons fly over a forest at sunrise in the area of Saint-Emilion, southern France AFP/Getty World news in pictures 14 October 2021 A man walks past a sculpture of a giant potato in the village of Xylofagou, which is renowned for its potato production, in southeastern Cyprus AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 October 2021 French President Emmanuel Macron (R) greets President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon at The Elysee Presidential Palace in Paris AFP/Getty World news in pictures 12 October 2021 French firefighters protect a painting during a fire drill inside Saint-Andre cathedral AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 October 2021 A rider competes during the Rally of Morocco 2021 AFP/Getty World news in pictures 10 October 2021 An Indian family rides on a motorcycle as they protect themselves with an umbrella during heavy rain, in Chennai, India EPA World news in pictures 9 October 2021 Afghan children who were displaced from other parts of the country live in temporary shelters at a camp in Kabul, Afghanistan, EPA World news in pictures 8 October 2021 Rescue personnel at the scene where bamboo scaffolding by a high-rise residential building collapsed onto a road, following strong winds and heavy rain from weather patterns from a tropical storm, in Hong Kong AFP via Getty World news in pictures 7 October 2021 Supporters of the Congress of South African Trade Unions sing and dance at the National stayaway protest at the Fitzgerald square in Johannesburg to protest the economic policies, wages, as well as high unemployment rates in the country AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 October 2021 Members of a Chinese opera troupe wearing protective masks prepare before performing at a shrine during the annual vegetarian festival in Bangkok, Thailand Reuters World news in pictures 5 October 2021 A woman holds a banner reading "Social" as people take part in a demonstration called by French unions as part of a nation-wide day for better working conditions AFP/Getty World news in pictures 4 October 2021 A boy wears a float as he swims in floodwaters in a neighbourhood in Ayutthaya, after tropical storm Dianmu caused flooding in 31 provinces across Thailand AFP via Getty World news in pictures 3 October 2021 Firefighters work in a building that was crashed into by a small private plane in the San Donato Milanese district of Milan EPA World news in pictures 2 October 2021 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte speaks to the media after Philippine Senator Christopher "Bong" Go filed his certificate of candidacy to join the vice presidential race, at Sofitel Harbor Garden Tent, in Pasay City, Metro Manila Reuters World news in pictures 1 October 2021 A Palestinian protester smashes an Israeli drone that reportedly fell because of a technical failure, during a demonstration against settlements in the West Bank village of Beita AFP via Getty World news in pictures 30 September 2021 The surface of Spain's La Palma island is continuing to expand as lava from a volcano flows into the Atlantic Ocean and hardens when it comes into contact with the water, European Union scientists said Thursday. AP World news in pictures 29 September 2021 Pope Francis meets a group of seminarians during his weekly general audience in the Paul VI Hall at the Vatican AP World news in pictures 28 September 2021 People camp overnight to receive a dose of Covid-19 coronavirus vaccine at a government run district hospital at midnight in Siliguri AFP via Getty Images World news in pictures 27 September 2021 People ride a motorcycle past burning tires during protests against the deteriorating economic situation and the devaluation of the local currency, in Taiz, Yemen Reuters World news in pictures 26 September 2021 Absentee ballots for the German general election are counted at the Frankfurt Messe hall Frankfurt am Main EPA World news in pictures 25 September 2021 Thai anti-government protesters have their eyes flushed out after being teargassed by police during a rally in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images World news in pictures 24 September 2021 German Chancellor Angela Merkel feeds Australian lorikeets at Marlow Bird Park in Marlow, Germany AP World news in pictures 23 September 2021 Workers sing and dance as a South African Airways airplane prepares to take off after a year-long hiatus triggered by the national airline running out of funds, at O R Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg Reuters World news in pictures 22 September 2021 Seized rhino horns burn on a furnace in an anti-poaching drive to mark World Rhino Day near the Kaziranga National Park in Bokakhat AFP/Getty World news in pictures 21 September 2021 The full moon sets behind the hills of the Taunus region near Wehrheim, Germany AP World news in pictures 20 September 2021 A house burns due to lava from the eruption of a volcano in the Cumbre Vieja national park at Los Llanos de Aridane, on the Canary Island of La Palma Reuters World news in pictures 19 September 2021 Smoke and magma rise to the sky from the volcanic eruption in El Paso, La Palma, Canary Islands EPA World news in pictures 18 September 2021 The fully wrapped Arc de Triomphe monument, as part of an art installation entitled 'L'Arc de Triomphe, Wrapped' conceived by the late artists Christo and Jeanne-Claude, is pictured on the Champs Elysees avenue in Pari Reuters World news in pictures 17 September 2021 An Indonesian activist from ECOTON (ecological observation and wetland conservation) prepares an installation made with used plastic, including 4,444 bottles, collected from the river in Gresik to raise public awareness of plastic waste in rivers and oceans AFP/Getty World news in pictures 16 September 2021 An activist places photos of German politicians outside the Bundestag in protest against human rights violations at Europe's borders EPA World news in pictures 15 September 2021 A zebra family at Alipore Zoo in Kolkata EPA World news in pictures 14 September 2021 A woman walks past a fruits and vegetables stall in a flooded street in Codognan, in the Occitanie region of southern France, following heavy rains AFP/Getty World news in pictures 13 September 2021 People hold umbrellas amid rainfall as Typhoon Chanthu approaches, in Shanghai, China Reuters World news in pictures 12 September 2021 US rapper Lil Nas X performs on stage during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York AFP/Getty World news in pictures 11 September 2021 George Bush wells up at an event commemorating the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks at the Flight 93 National Memorial in Stoystown, Pennsylvania Reuters World news in pictures 10 September 2021 A Taliban fighter lays his AK-47 rifle down during Friday prayers at a Mosque in Kabul, Afghanistan AP World news in pictures 9 September 2021 Paramilitary and public security forces take part in a parade to celebrate the 73rd founding anniversary of North Korea at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang KCNA via KNS/AFP/Getty World news in pictures 8 September 2021 A vendor pushes a cart of sugarcane juice past a fire at a demonstration in Bangkok as activists call for the resignation of Thailand's Prime Minister Prayut Chan-O-Cha over the government's handling of the Covid-19 crisis AFP/Getty World news in pictures 7 September 2021 People take part in a religious procession on the occasion of the 417th anniversary of the installation of the Guru Granth Sahib, at the Gurudwara Ramsar in Amritsar AFP/Getty World news in pictures 6 September 2021 A dog sits on the doorway as a shopkeeper clears muddy water from his shop after heavy rainfall flooded the banks of Bishnumati river in Kathmandu, Nepal AP World news in pictures 5 September 2021 apan athletes wave as ‘Thank you' in Japanese is displayed in the stadium during the closing ceremony of 2020 Paralympic Games Closing Ceremony Reuters World news in pictures 4 September 2021 People demonstrate at the Zurich Pride parade with the slogan 'Dare. Marriage for all, now!', for the rights of the LGBTIQ community in Zurich, Switzerland. EPA World news in pictures 3 September 2021 China's Dong Lu competes in the Women's 200m individual medley final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games Getty World news in pictures 2 September 2021 People look at cars abandoned on the flooded Major Deegan Expressway following a night of extremely heavy rain from the remnants of Hurricane Ida, in the Bronx borough of New York City Getty World news in pictures 1 September 2021 A one-legged stork rescued by an animal sanctuary eats fish with a new 3D-printed leg inside its enclosure near Frantiskovy Lazne, Czech Republic Reuters World news in pictures 31 August 2021 Women hold umbrellas to cover from rain as they wait to receive a dose of COVISHIELD vaccine in Kolkata, India Reuters World news in pictures 30 August 2021 Taliban fighters investigate a damaged car after multiple rockets were fired in Kabul AFP/Getty World news in pictures 29 August 2021 A Taliban fighter stands guard as Talibans acting Higher Education Minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani (not pictured) addresses a gathering during a consultative meeting on Taliban's general higher education policies at the Loya Jirga Hall in Kabu AFP/Getty World news in pictures 28 August 2021 A child that was evacuated from Afghanistan looks on at the U.S. airbase in Ramstein, Germany Reuters

Standing in front of a sign reading “Free Alex Saab” and pledging that the government would denounce the “brutal aggression” on the international stage, Mr Maduro’s lead negotiator Jorge Rodriguez announced the Venezuelan government would not take part in the next round of the Mexico negotiations – but stopped short of saying it would abandon the talks altogether.

The Biden administration had insisted that Mr Saab’s case should not affect the negotiations, which are being sponsored by Norway.

Mr Guaido, who had hoped to use the negotiations to pressure Mr Maduro to guarantee the looming regional elections in November will be fair, condemned the decision to suspend negotiations, which he claimed made it clear that Mr Maduro’s priority is not the interests of Venezuelans.

Accusing the Maduro government of turning hunger into a weapon of social control and a business, Mr Guaido said: “We Venezuelans who have seen justice kidnapped for years, support and celebrate the justice system of democratic countries like Cape Verde, a nation that we recognise for its independence and firmness in the midst of so much pressure.”

David Smolansky, a Caracas-area mayor who fled into exile after his arrest was ordered for leading protests against Maduro in 2017, said: “What we Venezuelans feel today is justice.

“It's the same justice that has evaded us for 22 years. A justice that had to be found beyond our borders. A justice that should seek all those guilty of corruption, crimes against humanity, hunger and the migration crisis.”

Additional reporting by agencies