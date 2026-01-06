Over a dozen media workers detained in Venezuela while covering Maduro march

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

More than a dozen media workers were detained in Venezuela's capital, Caracas, on Monday, while covering a march for ousted President Nicolas Maduro and the swearing-in of the new legislature, the South American nation's press association reported.

All 14 individuals were later released, the press association (SNTP) confirmed, though one foreign journalist was deported. The SNTP added that 11 of those held worked for international media, and one for a national publication.

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that all Chinese reporters in Venezuela were safe.

Venezuela's information ministry, which handles all contact with the government, did not immediately respond to a request for comment about the detentions. Venezuela's Ministry of Communications also did not respond to requests for comment.

The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and CNN did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Reuters also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The press detentions come after the U.S. military detained Maduro in an overnight operation this weekend. On Monday the deposed leader pleaded not guilty to narcoterrorism charges in a New York court.

His vice president, Delcy Rodriguez, has since taken the reins as interim leader.

open image in gallery Gunfire was reportedly heard near the Venezuelan presidential palace Monday night ( Jesus Vargas/Getty Images )

Meanwhile the U.S. dollar ticked lower for a second day against major peers on Tuesday, as market jitters from U.S. military action in Venezuela eased and stocks rallied around the world, helped by dovish comments from Federal Reserve officials.

The euro was up marginally at $1.1729 EUR=, the pound was 0.1% higher at $1.3552 GBP= while the dollar was also a touch softer against the Japanese yen at 156.37 yen.

"A little over 48 hours after the U.S. military operation in Venezuela, there are few marks left in the currency market. Early Monday's flight into dollar safety proved very short-lived," said Francesco Pesole, FX analyst at ING.

The impact of the shock U.S. capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro over the weekend was short-lived across most asset classes with stocks around the world trading at record highs.

That also had ripple effects in currency markets.