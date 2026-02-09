Close ally of Machado was ‘kidnapped hours after release from prison’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado claims that a close ally has been kidnapped, just hours after he was released from prison.

The government released several prominent opposition members on Sunday.

Machado said on social media that Juan Pablo Guanipa was abducted around midnight in a residential neighborhood of the capital, Caracas.

“Heavily armed men, dressed in civilian clothes, arrived in four vehicles and violently took him away,” she posted on X.

“We demand his immediate release.”

Guanipa and others were released following growing pressure on acting President Delcy Rodríguez to free those whose detention is linked to their political activities.

open image in gallery Opposition leader Juan Pablo Guanipa rides on the back of a motorcycle after his release from prison in Caracas, Venezuela ( AP )

It also comes after representatives of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights visited Venezuela.

The government’s press office did not immediately respond to a request for comment early Monday.

Rodríguez was sworn in as Venezuela’s acting president after the January 3 capture of then-President Nicolás Maduro by the U.S. military. Her government began releasing prisoners days later.

Some of those freed Sunday joined families waiting outside prisons for their loved ones to be released. They chanted “We are not afraid! We are not afraid!” and marched a short distance.

“I am convinced that our country has completely changed,” Guanipa, a former governor, had told reporters hours after his release.

“I am convinced that it is now up to all of us to focus on building a free and democratic country.”

open image in gallery Guanipa records a video message to supporters after his release ( AP )

Guanipa had spent more than eight months in custody.

Venezuelan-based prisoners’ rights group Foro Penal confirmed the release of at least 30 people Sunday.

In addition to Guanipa, Machado’s political organization said several of its members were among the released, including María Oropeza, who livestreamed her arrest by military intelligence officers as they broke into her home with a crowbar.

Machado’s attorney, Perkins Rocha, was also freed.

Alfredo Romero, president of Foro Penal, expressed serious concern over Guanipa's disappearance.

“So far, we have no clear information about who took him,” he said on X.

“We hope he will be released immediately.”