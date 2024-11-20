Reddit and Venmo down: Users report outages on multiple social media sites
The cause of the widespread outages is currently unknown
Your support helps us to tell the story
From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging.
At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story.
The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it.Your support makes all the difference.
Users have reported outages on multiple social media sites including Reddit, Bluesky and Venmo.
On the Reddit status website, the company indicates an “unresolved incident” taking place on November 20. The company confirmed later acknowledged the problem, responding to one X user saying “we’re working on it.”
Almost 50,000 Reddit users reported having a problem with the site, with visitors to the site being presented with the message: “Upstream connect error or disconnect/reset before headers. Reset reason: connection failure.”
The Reddit outage was fairly widespread, with reports from monitoring site Down Detector coming in from cities across the US including Detroit, New York, Tampa, San Francisco, Seattle, among others.
Elsewhere, Bluesky – which has seen a recent surge in users as it has emerged as a competitor to X – was also down, witha round 2,200 users reporting problems. The site listed “internal servers” as the cause of the issues.
The platform’s membership has reportedly soared by around 500 per cent since the day of the US election on November 5.
Payment and money sharing app Venmo users also reported issues.
The cause of the widespread outages, which began at around 3 p.m. ET on Wednesday, is currently unknown.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments