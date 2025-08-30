Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Verizon outage strikes thousands across the US as customers can’t send texts or calls

More than 23,000 people have reported an outage with Verizon

Rhian Lubin
in New York
Saturday 30 August 2025 22:36 BST
Comments
Customers reported that their phones were stuck in SOS mode and complained to the company on social media
Customers reported that their phones were stuck in SOS mode and complained to the company on social media (Getty Images)

Thousands of Verizon customers across the U.S. are unable to make calls and texts after the network suffered an outage.

More than 23,000 people have reported an outage with Verizon, according to the website Down Detector, which started Saturday at around noon E.T. and is ongoing.

Customers reported that their phones were stuck in SOS mode and complained to the company on social media.

Verizon said it was aware of the problem and was working to get cell service back online for affected customers.

“We are aware of a software issue impacting wireless service for some customers,” the company said in a statement. “Our engineers are engaged and we are working quickly to identify and solve the issue.”

Verizon said they were aware of the issue and were working to fix it.
Verizon said they were aware of the issue and were working to fix it. (Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)
We know how much people rely on Verizon and apologize for any inconvenience. We appreciate your patience,” the company added.

Verizon said customers should visit the “Check Network Status” page for service availability and the latest updates.

This is a developing story, please check back for updtaes.

