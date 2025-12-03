Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A Vermont search-and-rescue organization says it is “plagued” by “unprecedented numbers” of inexperienced skiers partaking in a dangerous TikTok trend, triggering a surge in lost skier rescues.

In a Facebook post, the Stowe Mountain Rescue said the viral videos show skiers in knee-deep powder that are luring inexperienced riders into Stowe’s backcountry - which is outside the boundary of typical ski runs at the nearby resort - at a time of year when the snow pack is unreliable.

“Our team has been called in to help several times, and at least one of the skiing parties we rescued quoted TikTok as their inspiration,” rescue officials wrote.

Many are also following others’ ski tracks past marked boundaries, especially near the Toll Road, where thinning snow and complex terrain leave them unable to return to the Stowe Mountain Resort.

“Miss this exit ramp, and you have no return, committing you to a long, hard, flat slog in no-man's land,” rescue officials wrote.

Stowe Mountain Rescue warned that viral videos of skiers in deep powder are drawing inexperienced riders into Stowe’s unsafe early-season backcountry skiing. ( Stowe Mountain Rescue )

Rescuers said this trend has resulted in participants becoming cold, exhausted and completely lost.

One recent rescue involved two 19-year-olds from New York City, a skier and a snowboarder, who slipped out of the resort Saturday near the Toll Road trail and became disoriented as night started, The Boston Globe reports.

According to Stowe Mountain Rescue Chief Jon Wehse, the pair told rescuers they were inspired by a TikTok reel. A volunteer crew reached them by ATV and brought them back safely.

“We have a lot of clueless people out here who are chasing a dream,” Wehse said. “They’re chasing a pow shot.”

Officials say an unusually early and snowy start to the season, including 41 inches atop Mount Mansfield, is drawing more people into the mountains, worsening safety issues.

Last month, officials at the Jay Peak Resort warned that some skiers were disregarding rules requiring uphill travel only in designated areas, putting themselves in danger when they encountered active grooming machinery.

General manager Steve Wright added that one November weekend brought an unusual string of incidents, including two lift-shack break-ins, two fires, two groups of lost visitors and a severe injury to a skier attempting an early-season backflip, an accident serious enough to end the person’s season.

“An unfortunately evergreen note and request for the use of logic to our uphill community,” Jay Peak Resort captioned its Instagram post with a safety news release.

Stowe Mountain Rescue echoed that warning on Monday, urging skiers to think twice before chasing a risky TikTok trend or blindly following others’ ski tracks without evaluating the danger. The safest approach is to stay in bounds and follow ski boundary signs, officials said.

Powder can still be found within the resort, offering adventure without risk. If going out of bounds, skiers should plan carefully, know the terrain, assess safety and have a clear exit strategy.

“If you don’t know, don’t go,” rescuers wrote.