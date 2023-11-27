Watch Live: Arraignment for suspected shooter of three students in Vermont

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as the arraignment for a man suspected of shooting three Palestinian college students in Vermont takes place at Chittenden Criminal Courtroom in Vermont, on Monday 27 November.

Jason J. Eaton was arrested on Sunday (26 November) near the scene of the shooting. A statement released by the Burlington Police Department said that a search of his apartment “gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting.”

Two of the students were in stable condition, while the third received “much more serious injuries,” police said,

The case is garnering national attention as concerns rise over hate crimes as a result of the Israel-Hamas war erupting.

It hasn’t been detailed what charges Eaton faces, but a police statement describes the case as incidents of aggravated assaults. A news conference is also planned on Monday to discuss the case.