Watch Live: Arraignment for suspected shooter of three students in Vermont

Rhys Jones
Monday 27 November 2023 15:34
Comments

Watch as the arraignment for a man suspected of shooting three Palestinian college students in Vermont takes place at Chittenden Criminal Courtroom in Vermont, on Monday 27 November.

Jason J. Eaton was arrested on Sunday (26 November) near the scene of the shooting. A statement released by the Burlington Police Department said that a search of his apartment “gave investigators and prosecutors probable cause to believe that Mr. Eaton perpetrated the shooting.”

Two of the students were in stable condition, while the third received “much more serious injuries,” police said,

The case is garnering national attention as concerns rise over hate crimes as a result of the Israel-Hamas war erupting.

It hasn’t been detailed what charges Eaton faces, but a police statement describes the case as incidents of aggravated assaults. A news conference is also planned on Monday to discuss the case.

