An Iwo Jima veteran, who was the last remaining Medal of Honor recipient from World War II, received a final salute as he lay in public in the US Capitol Rotunda.

Hershel “Woody” Williams died last month at the age of 98 and became only the seventh private individual to receive the honour on Thursday, joining the likes of civil rights icon Rosa Parks, the Reverend Billy Graham, and four Capitol police officers.

Marines carried his casket up the East Capitol steps and into the Rotunda where lawmakers paid their respects.

Marine Corporal Williams was just 21 when he went ashore on the Japanese island in 1945, going ahead of his unit and taking out a series of enemy machine gun positions.

He single-handedly operated six flame throwers for several hours as he cleared a path for US troops, on the same day that Marines famously raised the American flag atop Mount Suribachi.

The 5ft 6 soldier, who was described by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as a “force of nature”, was presented the military’s highest award by President Harry Truman later that year.

(AP)

“At just five-foot-six, he was never the tallest Marine. At 135 pounds, never the biggest. Yet he was a force of nature on the battlefield. At Iwo Jima, Woody marched through a hailstorm of gunfire, single-handedly destroying seven enemy positions,” she said.

“He devoted the rest of his life to helping veterans and Gold Star families and all families, always driven by his motto, ‘the cause is greater than I am.’”

And she added: “With Woody’s passing, we have lost a deeply selfless American and a vital link to our nation’s greatest generation.”

After his military service ended, Mr Williams, who hailed from West Virginia, set up a foundation to create monuments for the Gold Star families of fallen service members.

(AP)

US Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia took the Senate floor on Wednesday where he described him as the “greatest of the greatest generation.”

In 2020, the Navy commissioned a mobile base sea vessel in his name.

“Williams exemplified the warfighting spirit of all Marines - a combat-proven leader whose lifelong dedication to all service members and Gold Star families began with his heroic actions at the Battle of Iwo Jima,” the Marines said in a statement.

“His legacy as a warrior and an advocate for veterans will live on among all Marines, and he will be deeply missed.”